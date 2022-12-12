Rosie O'Donnell Shares Adorable New Photo of Granddaughters Riley and Skylar in Matching Outfits

Rosie O'Donnell Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Chelsea's Older Kids, Riley and Skylar https://www.instagram.com/p/CmCr2gzSnXs/

Rosie O'Donnell/instagram

Rosie O'Donnell loves life as a nana.

The comedian and grandmother of three shared a sweet photo on Instagram Sunday of her two older granddaughters — Riley, 2, and Skylar, who turns 4 this month — sitting side-by-side in a booth wearing matching long-sleeved white shirts with red overalls.

Neither little girl smiles but both look directly at the camera, with Riley leaning on the table with a bottle in front of her and Skylar holding her hands together.

"Riley n Skylar," the proud grandma wrote, adding the hashtags, "grandkids," "Wisconsin," and "Christmas."

The comedian, 60, shared joyous news on her social media accounts in February that daughter Chelsea welcomed her third child, daughter Avery Lynn, with boyfriend Jacob Bourassa.

"Okay, big news. Congratulations to my daughter, Chelsea, who had her third daughter this morning. Three girls under three, oh my gosh!" O'Donnell said in a TikTok video that was also posted to her Instagram account.

"The baby's name is Avery Lynn," O'Donnell revealed, adding, "And Chelsea and Jake and Skylar and Riley and baby Avery are all doing fine. Just call me 'Nana 3' – three grandkids. I'm a nana. I love it."

In addition to Chelsea, O'Donnell is mom to daughters Dakota, 9, and Vivienne, 19, and son Blake, 23.

Rosie O'Donnell and her kids

Rosie O'Donnell Instagram

O'Donnell opened up about the birth of her first grandchild, Skylar, in 2019 during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"It was something really beautiful," she said after the birth. "It's very trite, but it's what everyone says — when you're a grandparent, it's like [having] a baby times a million. And that's what it felt like."

Although O'Donnell and Chelsea, whom the outspoken television host adopted with former partner Kelli Carpenter-O'Donnell, have had their fair share of public issues in the past, their relationship appears to be growing stronger as time goes on.

"I think with my relationship with my daughter, Chelsea, it really has because we went through some really public troubled times," said O'Donnell while guest-hosting The Talk in 2018. "She's doing better now and we're both communicating with each other."

Added O'Donnell: "When somebody does something unforgivable to you and you can forgive them and they can forgive you, there's a kind of grace that descends upon the both of you, within that."