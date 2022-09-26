Rosie O'Donnell Says Daughter Told Her Growing Up with 'Lesbian Icon' Mom Wasn't Exactly 'Normal'

Liz McNeil
·2 min read

Rosie O'Donnell is sharing more of the back story about the moment when daughter Vivienne called her out for not exactly having a "normal" upbringing.

Last month, the comedian, 60, shared a video on TikTok in response to her daughter Vivienne, 19, who told her TikTok followers that while the teenager is "incredibly thankful" for O'Donnell, "one thing she's not done is normal."

In her response, O'Donnell teased that she would spill her daughter's "secrets," though the TV personality later clarified in a follow-up video that she was just joking and it was all meant in a "funny manner."

Speaking to PEOPLE in this week's issue, O'Donnell expanded on the back-and-forth with her daughter, clarifying "there was never a thing" between the mother-daughter pair.

Vivienne first began to discuss her upbringing on TikTok after users replied to her previous "Story Time" videos claiming her "parents did an amazing job keeping [her] out of the craziness of Hollywood" and that O'Donnell "kept things relatively norm" for her kids. In one of the videos, Vivienne recalled when she was younger that a woman named "Mo" would "always come" to her home and she "never had any idea" who she was — until Vivienne later found out it was Madonna.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

rosie o'donell and daughter vivienne rose
rosie o'donell and daughter vivienne rose

Walter McBride/Getty; Rose/TikTok

RELATED: Rosie O'Donnell Says Daughter Is 'Allowed to Express' Her Feelings After Vivienne Calls Childhood 'Not Normal'

"So [Vivienne] told the story and people wrote in and said, 'That's nice that your mother kept your life normal.' A lot of people wrote in and said how great I was at keeping it normal. And [Vivienne] was like, 'Normal?' " recalled O'Donnell.

"She called me first and said, 'Normal, Mom. Most people, it's not normal to have a lesbian icon as a mother who fights with the president, while you are in high school. That's not normal.' So she was kind of ribbing me and teasing in the way that we do," the comedian continued.

"And then I went, what do you mean? You're not calling me normal. I'm going to tell all your secrets, kid. It was just comedy," said O'Donnell. "But then Page Six printed something and people got down on Vivi for what she was saying. And it went into a crazy little thing."

O'Donnell, who is also mom to Parker, 27, Chelsea, 25, Blake, 22, and Dakota, 9, went on to note that Vivienne is "great" and is "doing the best she can" while at college.

"She was on the Dean's List," O'Donnell shared. "I was very proud of her. She's a great student and she's loving college and she got her own apartment and she's good."

For more on Rosie O'Donnell, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, or subscribe here.

Latest Stories

  • Man arrested in connection to August murder on Dakota Street, Lexington police say

    James Catlett, 45, was arrested on Saturday and charged with the killing of 29-year-old Dietrich Murray in August.

  • Teen mom and newborn baby fatally shot inside Fresno home. Police vow thorough investigation

    The baby was just three weeks old.

  • An advisor to the January 6 committee said Mark Meadows' texts provide 'irrefutable' proof of a comprehensive plot to overturn the 2020 election

    Denver Riggleman, a former GOP congressman, told "60 Minutes" that Mark Meadows received texts about the alternate electors plot days after the election.

  • James Middleton Honors Queen Elizabeth by Giving New Puppy a Royal-Inspired Name

    Kate Middleton's younger brother revealed that like the late Queen, the golden retriever puppy was on a path to dedicate his "life to service"

  • Girl, 12, Shoots Dad And Self In Plot With Friend To Kill Families: Sheriff

    The two girls planned to run away to Georgia together after carrying out the killings in Texas, authorities said.

  • 'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown calls her wedding rings a 'noose' while Kody admits he's still 'testing' her to see if she's serious about leaving him

    Kody Brown wondered on Sunday's "Sister Wives" when Christine would realize she's not going to have a "better" life elsewhere.

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Jennifer Jones, Reid Carruthers take PointsBet curling titles

    FREDERICTON — Jennifer Jones and Reid Carruthers were the winners of the inaugural PointsBet Invitational on Sunday with their Manitoban curling teams each pocketing $50,000 in prize money. Jones defeated Casey Scheidegger's team, with Kristie Moore filling in at skip for the absent Scheidegger, in the women's final 7-4. Carruthers doubled Matt Dunstone 8-4 in the men's championship game at Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton. Both teams won four straight games to collect winners' cheques. Jones,

  • Cozzolino, Hickey lead Canada to 2nd straight win at International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team improved to 2-0 at the International Para Hockey Cup with a commanding 5-2 win over the International Para Hockey Team (IPH) on Sunday in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Dominic Cozzolino and Liam Hickey each scored twice, while captain Tyler McGregor added a short-handed goal in the third period to help seal the victory at RT Torax Arena. The Canadians jumped ahead with a three-goal second period and maintained momentum while outshooting their opponents 23-7. The IPH Team con

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Defenceman Brady Keeper vows to be 'better than ever' in return to Canucks' camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa

  • Judge still at 60, homerless in 4th straight as Yanks win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game and remained one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Saturday to close in on their first AL East title since 2019. Judge was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk. Since hitting No. 60 to spark a ninth-inning comeback on Tuesday night, Judge is 3 for 13 with two doubles, five walks and six strikeouts. He made a rare showing of anger on the field in the seve

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie