Rosie O'Donnell Responds to Daughter Vivienne After She Says She Didn't Have 'Normal' Upbringing

rosie o'donell and daughter vivienne rose

Walter McBride/Getty; Rose/TikTok

Rosie O'Donnell doesn't agree with her daughter's claims of not having a "normal" upbringing.

On Thursday, the comedian, 60, shared a video on TikTok in response to her daughter Vivienne, 19, who told her TikTok followers earlier this week that while she is "incredibly thankful" for O'Donnell, "one thing she's not done is normal."

"Vivi, what do you mean I didn't do anything normal? I did normal things. I'm normal. I'm totally normal," O'Donnell said in the clip, before she joked about spilling her daughter's "secrets."

"Jeez, Viv. I'm gonna tell some secrets about you," she added.

Vivienne first began to discuss her upbringing on TikTok after users replied to her previous "Story Time" videos claiming her "parents did an amazing job keeping [her] out of the craziness of Hollywood" and that O'Donnell "kept things relatively norm" for her kids.

"I love all these comments about how Rosie kept my life 'normal.' No offense, Mom, that never happened. She just didn't really inform us, for really anything. I think that was more it because once I would find out, she'd be like, 'Vivi, come on, you know that. Like, you know that,' " the teenager shared.

"She has done so much for me and I'm so incredibly, incredibly thankful for her, but one thing she's not done is normal," Vivienne added.

In one of the Story Time videos, Vivienne recalled when she was younger that a woman named "Mo" would "always come" to her home and she "never had any idea" who she was.

"Then I find out it was Madonna all these years," she revealed.

O'Donnell is also mom to Parker, 27, Chelsea, 24, Blake, 22, and 9-year-old daughter Dakota.