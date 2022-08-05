Rosie O'Donnell isn't feeling Elisabeth Hasselbeck's recent return to The View — or her Post-it Notes

It's all coming back for Rosie O'Donnell.

The actress, comedian, and television host is not mincing words about Elisabeth Hasselbeck's recent return to The View.

"Okay, so I prepared myself. I got ready to watch Elisabeth Hasselbeck on The View," O'Donnell said in a new TikTok video. "She's not on today. She was on yesterday. So I missed it."

"But," O'Donnell continued, "then I went back on The View on my Apple TV or whatever, and I watched it from yesterday… And I remembered why I don't wanna watch it with her anymore."

O'Donnell also took umbrage with Hasselbeck's props, specifically the Post-it Notes she used to make her points.

"Her little Post-it Notes… I don't know. Listen, it's strange," she said. "Hope you're having a good day, and if you saw that yesterday, hope you recovered."

News broke last week that Hasselbeck, who originally brought her conservative beliefs to The View from 2003-2013, was returning to the long-running talk show as a guest host. O'Donnell held an eight-month run on the series during its 2006-2007 season, and frequently clashed with Hasselbeck. A debate between the two in 2007 over the Iraq War was so ugly, O'Donnell left the show shortly thereafter.

Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Rosie O'Donnell (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Rosie O'Donnell in the good old days

Hasselbeck is one of several women who have stepped in to temporarily replace conservative personality Meghan McCain, who departed The View last year. The show announced Thursday that Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin will permanently fill her spot next season.

