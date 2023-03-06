Rosie O'Donnell Celebrates Sons Blake and Parker on National Sons Day — See the Sweet Shots!

Rosie O'Donnell

Rosie O'Donnell/Instagram (2) Rosie O'Donnell

Rosie O'Donnell is showing love to her sons.

Sharing photos in two posts on Instagram Sunday, the Emmy Award winner, 60, celebrated her two sons — Blake Christopher, 23, and Parker Jaren, 27 — on National Sons Day.

"National sons day?! i love my boys blake n parker 😘😘😘#sonsday," she captioned two photos of Blake in one post.

In the other, she shared a selfie with Parker, writing, "happy sons day my son #parker - i love u so #family."

The A League of Their Own actress celebrated Blake's engagement to girlfriend Teresa Garofalow Westervelt over the holidays, during a Broadway performance of Phantom of the Opera.

"Last night - my son Blake asked his gf Teresa to marry him - and she said yes!!!" O'Donnell captioned photos of the occasion. "The crowd clapped - and Hillary Clinton was there too- I cried all through Phantom of the Opera - wishing my mom was here to see it all."

It seems Phantom of the Opera may have a special meaning to the couple. On Halloween 2021, Blake and Teresa dressed as the Phantom and Christine — as seen in photos on Blake's Instagram account. "Angel of music," he captioned the photoset.

In addition to her two sons, O'Donnell is also mom to daughters Dakota, 10, Vivienne, 20, and Chelsea, 25. She is also a grandma to Chelsea's daughters — 12-month-old Avery Lynn, 2-year-old Riley, and Skylar Rose, 4.

O'Donnell penned an emotional essay for PEOPLE in September about raising daughter Dakota, who has autism.

"With Dakota, I am learning to have compassion much deeper than I ever did," she said. "To really listen and communicate in a way I never had to with my other kids. I know there are people struggling and they don't know how they will get through another day. And I understand. But the sense of vulnerability that comes with having a kid with autism has been a gift to me. She teaches me."