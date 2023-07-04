Rosie Jones opens up about the toll of filming divisive Channel 4 documentary

Channel 4

Rosie Jones has opened up about the toll that filming her new Channel 4 documentary took on her mental health.

Rosie Jones: Am I a R****d?, which has attracted some controversy over its title, takes a look at the abuse disabled people are subjected to in society.

Reflecting on one moment in the film, in which she is shown hundreds of abusive tweets that people have sent to her, the comedian explained that such abuse has been hard on her over the years.

Channel 4

“I don’t think anybody could read that much abuse directed at them and not have it take a toll on their mental health,” she told The Guardian. “I feel anxious whenever I need to go on social media, I find it difficult to ignore. But I’m trying.”

Speaking about starting therapy last year, Jones continued: “Filming the documentary was also taking its toll on me. I found myself using jokes more as a coping mechanism, something I’ve done all my life. I was feeling sad and angry with the world.

"It took me a long time to be able to say: ‘I’m angry. I’m angry with how the world treats me and other disabled people’. The documentary made me confront things about my disability that I’d perhaps kept in a drawer.”

Channel 4

Jones, who has cerebral palsy, also defended the documentary's title, which comes after previously announced contributors Shelby Lynch, Kate Stanforth and Lucy Dawson withdrew from the project.

“I understand that there are some people who are unhappy with the title,” she said. “The production company and the channel had many, many discussions about it. I’m not attempting to speak for the entire disabled community in any way.

"This film is about my experience as a person with a physical disability [and a] word that’s still used extremely frequently, and thrown towards me in the street or on social media.

"This title is not used to shock. It’s about education and starting the conversation about how damaging the casual use of ableist language is. I’m taking back control of a word that’s been thrown at me as a weapon all of my life.”

Rosie Jones: Am I a R****d? will air on Channel 4 later this month.

