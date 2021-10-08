Rosie Jones: Comedian calls out ableist abuse after Question Time appearance

Rosie Jones has condemned the trolls subjecting her to ableist abuse after her appearance on Question Time last night (7 October).

The comedian, who has ataxic cerebral palsy, appeared on the BBC political debate show alongside secretary of state for education Nadhim Zahawi, shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy, president of the National Farmers’ Union of England and Wales Minette Batters, and LBC journalist Nick Ferrari.

In a tweet posted in the early hours of Friday morning (8 October), Jones wrote: “The sad thing is that I’m not surprised at the ableist abuse I’ve received tonight regarding my appearance on Question Time.

“It’s indicative of the country we live in right now. I will keep on speaking up, in my wonderful voice, for what I believe in.”

Many viewers have been sharing their support for Jones on Twitter, with one fan posting: “People literally pay money to hear Rosie Jones speak, it’s her f***ing job.

“If you can’t understand her, that feels like a you problem. Try actually listening instead of being an ableist d***head on the Internet.”

Another observed that Jones was “by far the most articulate panellist” on Question Time and said the “gobs****s on here taking the piss out of her need to have serious words with themselves”.

Comedian and Pointless host Richard Osman said Jones was “changing the world for the better”.

“Which is a gig you didn’t apply for, but there you are, up on the stage,” he said in a reply to Jones’s tweet. “Very proud to know you.”

Nandy also commented on the abuse aimed at Jones, tweeting: “I had the pleasure to meet Rosie Jones last night. She talked so much sense on #BBCQT and the audience really appreciated it. Waking up to see this social media abuse is vile. Solidarity Rosie.”

I had the pleasure to meet @josierones last night. She talked so much sense on #BBCQT and the audience really appreciated it. Waking up to see this social media abuse is vile. Solidarity Rosie ✊️ https://t.co/J8SjGjj5ls — Lisa Nandy (@lisanandy) October 8, 2021

If you don’t understand Rosie Jones, you’ve likely got a severe case of twatitis. It can be cured via yoga, getting fresh air, not being a massive twat.



Thank you for your valuable contributions Rosie, I really admire how you use your platform. Sorry about the pricks.#bbcqt — Super Tanskiii (@supertanskiii) October 7, 2021

Rosie Jones was by far the most articulate panellist on #bbcqt tonight and all the gobshites on here taking the piss out of her need to have serious words with themselves. — ilona burton (@ilonacatherine) October 7, 2021

Absolutely disgusting comments on here about Rosie Jones. I understood her perfectly well. Sadly, others couldn’t because of their prejudices and narrow mindedness. #BBCQT — Elwyn Davies (@TheRealElwynD) October 7, 2021

Let's say the thing that's uncomfortable to say: Rosie Jones has a speech impediment, she's aware of that, her comedy is self-deprecating. If u choose to be rude about not understanding her, that's yr issue. She has a voice& is entitled to use it. #bbcqt — Charlotte ♥ (@charlottes1993) October 7, 2021

Rosie Jones says that as a disabled woman she doesn't feel safe in the UK. It's a scary place to live in. That's very powerful to hear. #bbcqt — Daniela Nadj (@DanielaNadj) October 7, 2021

Journalist Frances Ryan wrote: “It’s hard to express how pathetic you must be to mock a disabled person daring to be in public. That’s why representation is so important – so disabled people are your boss, your TV host, your MP, your mysterious sexy crush. Love to Rosie who we will PROTECT AT ALL COSTS.”

Story continues

The debate was hosted by Fiona Bruce in Aldershot, Hampshire, with audience members asking questions of the panel.

According to the NHS website, ataxic cerebral palsy is “when a person has balance and co-ordination problems, resulting in shaky or clumsy movements and sometimes tremors”.

