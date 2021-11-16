Rosie HW on 'mourning' her old life after becoming a mother

Photo credit: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley - Instagram

Former Victoria's Secret Angel turned actor Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has opened up about the "shift" in her identity when she transitioned into motherhood. The 34-year-old, who's currently expecting her second child with fiancé Jason Statham, revealed she took a "long time" adjusting to her life as a mum, after welcoming her first child four years ago.

"For a period after I had my first son, there was a real shift in identity, and a sort of mourning of the loss of your old life, and who you were. I just remember feeling like the rug was pulled out from underneath me," the supermodel told Net-A-Porter's Porter magazine. "I'd had all these years of being really independent, being able to come and go as I wished, being self-employed to a degree, calling the shots, and then suddenly having [something] that really anchored me to home life."



As for how she adapted to her new role, Rosie admitted this naturally came over time. "If you’re someone that, like me, attach[ed] a lot of identity to my physicality and the way that I felt and looked, it really took me a long time to come around, but I think once I stepped into the role, embraced it, everything sort of relaxed a little bit. I did start to feel this new sense of life," she explained. "And now, in my thirties, my confidence is so much [greater] and my ability to make decisions and not second-guess myself is stronger. I genuinely feel like my life is much more well-rounded."

A key part of that well-rounded life, the Transformers star admits, is the support of her partner of 13-years, Jason. "We’re definitely both ambitious and excited for life. Jay is my greatest protector," she gushed, "I hope he would say the same for me with him. He has been a great mentor for me with work and navigating the industries. He’s renowned for being a tough businessman. As someone who’s probably a little bit softer by nature myself, he’s given me a lot of support to make those tough decisions. And he’s really given me the wings to fly in that sense."



Looking to their future as a soon-to-be family of four, Rosie, who recently started her own beauty line, says she's excited for whats to come. "Jay and I are at a place where we are really asking ourselves what it is that we want to create for our family outside of the day-to-day running of a household and work," she revealed. "For me, nature is where I find myself most restored. That’s something I really want to achieve for my family in the near future – our own little slice of nature, and animals and all of those things around us. I think that will give a nice balance to the rest of our lifestyle. I’m excited to start creating that."

