Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby with Jason Statham: 'Round 2'

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley revealed on Instagram Thursday that she is pregnant, expecting her second baby with her movie-star fiancé Jason Statham. The pair already share 4-year-old son Jack Oscar.

"Taaa daahhh !! 👼🏻👼🏻👼🏻 #round2," the model, 34, wrote on Instagram, sharing a series of mirror selfies that showed off several outfits and her baby bump.

Statham, 54, and Huntington-Whiteley revealed they were engaged at the 2016 Golden Globes, when the model showed off her Neil Lane ring as she walked arm-in-arm with Statham on the red carpet. The couple had been together for about nine years total by that time.

Their baby boy Jack was born June 24, 2017. While they rarely share photos of their private life as a family, the Mad Max: Fury Road actress posted a tribute to Statham on Father's Day in June, writing, "How to describe a love like this?! Happy Fathers Day @jasonstatham we love you ❤️."

The soon-to-be mother of two told PEOPLE in November 2019, "I think [Jack]'s the cutest thing in the world, and I want to scream it from the rooftops. Motherhood is just a wonderful journey of many ups and downs … every day there is a new set of challenges and a new set of triumphs."

"At the heart of everything is my family and making sure that they're okay and that they have everything they need and that I'm committed as a parent in every way possible," she explained at the time.

During an Instagram Q&A in April 2020, the model shared that they were "attempting potty training" with Jack and "would love to" add more kids to their family someday.

She gave insight into their life at home isolating during the pandemic last year during an interview for her site Rose Inc., saying at the time, "I'm working from home and feel fortunate to be able to do so since I realize many people aren't able to work remotely or have lost their jobs. It's heartbreaking and my heart goes out to everyone impacted in these ways."

When not working, "I spend my time trying to figure out how to entertain a 2-year-old indoors, which is a real challenge, I must say," added the star, joking, "I'm also cooking a lot more, which may or may not be a good thing for those who have to eat it!"

In late 2018, she told Extra that marriage wasn't at the top of the list for her and Statham.

"I think the time will come. We've been so focused on our work for long and Jack came along, we definitely talk about it. We're looking forward to that time," she said at the time. "It's also not a huge priority for us. We're so happy."

"I think it will be fun to do it when the baby's grown up a bit and he can be involved in the wedding," Huntington-Whiteley added.