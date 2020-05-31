Fresh calls for Dominic Cummings to resign as Labour MP steps down from shadow cabinet following lockdown breach
Dominic Cummings is facing fresh calls to step down after a Labour MP resigned from the shadow cabinet on Sunday following her own breach of the coronavirus lockdown rules.
Rosie Duffield, the MP for Canterbury, is no longer in a frontbench role after she admitted meeting up with her partner while they were living separately.
It comes a week after Cummings dramatically refused to step down from his role as Boris Johnson’s adviser when it emerged he had made a 280-mile round trip from London to Durham to visit his family.
MPs from across the political spectrum seized upon Duffield’s resignation and renewed calls for Cummings to step down.
Huge respect for Rosie Duffield: she made a mistake, apologises & takes the consequences
As did Neil Ferguson & Catherine Calderwood
So what’s so special about Cummings, @BorisJohnson?
Your arrogance undermines public health. Sack him.#CummingsGate https://t.co/fLrUj09Q8x
— Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 #StayHomeSaveLives #ProtectNHS (@EdwardJDavey) May 31, 2020
Another selfish hypocrite.
Labour MP @RosieDuffield1 resigns from shadow cabinet for breaking lockdown rules to meet up with married lover. Don’t care about her sex life, do care she thinks the rules don’t count for her.
But unlike Cummings, at least she quit when caught. 👇 pic.twitter.com/KUE2guvZi5
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 31, 2020
Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey tweeted on Sunday comparing Duffield to scientific adviser Neil Ferguson and Scotland’s former chief medical officer Catherine Calderwood - who were both forced out of their jobs due to lockdown breaches.
“Huge respect for Rosie Duffield: she made a mistake, apologises & takes the consequences. As did Neil Ferguson & Catherine Calderwood.
“So what’s so special about Cummings, @BorisJohnson? Your arrogance undermines public health. Sack him. #CummingsGate.”
While Piers Morgan tweeted: “Another selfish hypocrite. Labour MP @RosieDuffield1 resigns from shadow cabinet for breaking lockdown rules to meet up with married lover.
“Don’t care about her sex life, do care she thinks the rules don’t count for her. But unlike Cummings, at least she quit when caught.”
The Mail on Sunday reported that Duffield met her married partner for a long walk in her constituency in April, and that the MP also did not deny he visited her constituency house.
Duffield, 48, told the paper that the pair observed the two-metre social distancing rules, but these incidents were before meetings between people from different households was allowed.
The pair are now thought to be living in the same property and her partner has separated from his wife.
In a statement Ms Duffield said: "My partner and I have been attempting to navigate a difficult personal situation as responsibly as possible. I apologise that during that process, we breached the guidelines.
"A relationship breakdown is difficult at the best of times, let alone during a pandemic.
"I hope people can understand why I took the steps I did and know that I take responsibility for the breaches that occurred and for which I apologise."
