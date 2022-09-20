Rosie Cooper MP resigns triggering by-election in Labour heartland seat

Jack Renshaw, 23, of Skelmersdale, Lancashire, has pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to preparing acts of terrorism by plotting to murder MP Rosie Cooper (PA)

A LabourMP who survived a neo-nazi murder plot has announced she is standing down from her seat in the Commons, triggering a possible by-election.

Rosie Cooper, the MP for West Lancashire, said she was leaving Sir Keir Starmer’s party to accept the position of Chair of Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust.

She said: “This appointment means I am unable to continue with my other passion of representing the people of West Lancashire as their MP, being their voice and fighting their corner as I have done since 2005.”

The statement does not include detail on the timing of Ms Cooper’s departure as an MP, having recently secured reselection to stand in her constituency as the Labour Party candidate for the next general election.

In her statement, Ms Cooper said: “It has been an incredible honour and privilege to have served the people of West Lancashire for the last 17 years. I have loved every minute, even in the most difficult times.

“I appreciate this will come as a surprise to many people having recently secured reselection to stand as West Lancashire’s Labour Party Candidate for the next general election. This was prior to the recruitment process for the Mersey Care position.

“This decision to apply for the role was taken after a considerable period of soul searching and reflection. The events I have faced over the last few years are well documented and undoubtedly have taken their toll.”

Jack Renshaw is serving a life sentence for plotting to murder the MP in 2017.

Renshaw bought a 19-inch Gladius knife to kill the West Lancashire MP and exact revenge on a female police officer who was investigating him for child sex offences.

The plan was scuppered by whistleblower Robbie Mullen, who was at a meeting in a pub when Renshaw announced his intentions, one year after Labour MP Jo Cox was murdered by a far-right extremist.

Ms Cooper added: “The National Health Service is one of my passions. Prior to entering Parliament, I had dedicated many years of service to the NHS and have been able to serve on the Health and Social Care Committee during my time as MP.

It is understood a by-election is expected later in the autumn.