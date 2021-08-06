Roshan Mathew On Opting for Acting Over Engineering and Kerala's Best Biryani

Actor Roshan Mathew speaks to us about being a part of the upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Kuruthi. Mathew, who has also made his Hindi film debut with Anurag Kashyap's Choked, tells us how the Malayalam film Moothon was a turning point in his career and how working with Kashyap was his biggest learning experience as an actor. The actor also speaks about his Onam memories and gives a few tips on finding the best biryani in Kerala. Watch the video for more.

