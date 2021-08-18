This Rosewater Facial Spray 'Brings Life Back' to Dry Skin—and It Has Over 34,000 Five-Star Ratings on Amazon

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater

Keeping your skin hydrated is an essential step in any skincare routine—dehydrated skin can lead to fine lines, aging, redness, and dullness—but drinking an extra glass of water every day isn't going to add desired moisture. "It is a complete myth that we should drink a lot of water to maintain hydrated skin," Joshua Zeichner, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City previously told Real Simple. "Water, first and foremost, enters the bloodstream and is then filtered by the kidneys. There is no data to show that drinking more or less water leads to the skin's quality." Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a convenient way to repair their dehydrated skin with the Mario Badescu Rosewater Facial Spray, and it's even gained over 34,000 five-star reviews.

The Amazon-choice beauty product uses thyme extract, aloe vera, gardenia, and rosewater to rejuvenate and smooth your skin. "I have been using this facial spray for a few weeks now and I absolutely love it. I wear it daily as a setting spray for my makeup and sometimes after washing my face before applying moisturizer as a toner," one shopper said. "I find that this spray really brings life back to my face when I'm tired and leaves my skin feeling soft and less red. I have a slight radiance when I use it."

Another customer found it helped with anti-aging, as they said it "made me look 10 years younger!" The spray is gentle enough for sensitive skin and doesn't cause irritation or breakouts. It can be used on hair, too. "My limp, thin, baby-fine hair has never looked better or felt stronger," a customer said. "After two months, I see a real difference."

