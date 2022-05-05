Roseville residents told to shelter-in-place; ‘suspicious package’ found on Cirby Way

Police officers on Thursday afternoon closed a stretch of South Cirby Way in Roseville and told residents in the area to shelter-in-place as authorities investigate a “suspicious package,” police said.

Shortly before 2 p.m., the Roseville Police Department announced in social media posts officers were investigating a “suspicious package” found in the area. At that time, police asked residents to stay away from the area along Cirby Way near Champion Oaks and Rocky Ridge drives.

At 2:37 p.m., the Police Department asked drivers to use alternate routes because officers had closed South Cirby Way in both directions from Old Auburn Road to Rocky Ridge Drive.

Police asked residents who live in the area to shelter-in-place as authorities work at the scene. The Police Department has not released any information indicating why the package was considered suspicious.