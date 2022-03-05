Roseville police searching for mob of 10 that robbed a jewelry store at Galleria

Ten people used sledgehammers to smash display cases at a jewelry store in the busy Roseville Galleria mall, authorities said.

The Roseville Police Department said in a social media post that the suspects also brandished a firearm during the robbery just before 12:30 p.m. Friday at Valliani Jewelers. Police did not say if anyone was injured in the incident, which was captured on the surveillance video.

Officers described the suspects as 16- to 22-year-olds wearing hoodies and face masks. The suspects fled in an orange Dodge Charger and four-door silver Ford sedan with an unknown amount of jewelry, police said.

Police said the investigation remains active and they encouraged anyone with information to call the department at 916-774-5000.