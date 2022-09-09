Roseville police looks for missing elderly woman possibly abducted by her adult nephew

Investigators on Thursday afternoon asked for the public’s help to find a missing elderly Roseville woman who was possibly taken against her will by her adult nephew.

Carmen Rios, 72, of Roseville was possibly taken against her will by nephew, 39-year-old Michael Calderon, the Roseville Police Department announced in a news release.

Rios and her nephew live together with others at a home in the 1000 block of Coloma Way. Police said Rios and her nephew left home unexpectedly about 3 a.m. Thursday.

Carmen Rios was possibly taken against her will by nephew Michael Calderon on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, in Roseville, California, police said. The Police Department released photos at a bank ATM early Thursday and at a recent family gathering.

They are likely traveling in a brown 2004 Honda CRV with California license plates 5GCW729. Police said it’s possible they’re headed to Southern California or the Bakersfield area.

The Police Department released photos of Rios and Calderon captured early Thursday on a Bank ATM security camera. The department also released photos of Rios and Calderon at a recent family gathering.

Poliece asked anyone who sees Rios, Calderon or the vehicle to call 911.