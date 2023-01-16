Roseville Police investigate reported shooting between two vehicles near Walmart store

Roseville police are investigating reports of a shooting that took place Sunday evening between occupants of two vehicles near the Walmart Supercenter on Lead Hill Boulevard and Rocky Ridge Drive.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired shortly after 7 p.m. in the 1400 block of Lead Hill, according to Roseville Police Department spokesman Rob Baquera. Officers did not locate any victims or suspects, and no property damage was found.

Baquera said police believe the incident involved two vehicles, neither of which were at the scene when officers arrived. As of Monday morning, no gunshot wound-related injuries have been reported to nearby hospitals.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Roseville police at 916-746-1059.