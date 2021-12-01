Roseville police close Washington Boulevard after suspicious package found in the area

Police on Wednesday afternoon closed a stretch of roadway in Roseville as officers investigated a suspicious package found in the area.

The suspicious package was found in the area between Washington Boulevard and Fidelity Way, the Roseville Police Department announced about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday on its Facebook page. Officials have not released any further details about the package.

Officers closed all lanes on Washington Boulevard in both directions from Roseville Parkway to Blue Oaks Boulevard. Police advised drivers to use alternate routes.