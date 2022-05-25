Roseville police arrest Westpark High School student with replica guns, list of names

Roseville police arrested a Westpark High School student who reportedly had replica guns at home and a list of names that indicated wanting to potentially harm other students.

Investigators arrested the student on suspicion of making criminal threats, according to the Roseville Police Department. The student was booked at Placer County Juvenile Hall. The Police Department did not release the student’s name, age or any other details about the identity, because the student is a minor.

On Saturday, the Police Department received a report about the student who had previously brought a gun to school and had identified people to harm. Officers spoke to the student and the student’s parents. Officers also interviewed several other students and parents about the alleged incident at the school.

Police said the student willingly showed officers two replica guns at the student’s home. The student and the student’s parents cooperated with officers in the investigation, according to the Police Department.

On Monday, officers collected additional evidence that led them to question the student again. Police said the officers searched the student’s backpack and found a list of names with a reference that indicated wanting to potentially harm these specific students.

The Police Department later notified the students on the list and their parents. Police said the arrested student’s parents were continuing to work with officers during the investigation.

“At this time, Roseville Police believes the school, campus, and students are safe and there’s no ongoing threat,” police officials said in a social media post. “We further encourage students to always report suspicious activity to an adult or the Police Department.”

Investigators asked anyone with information about this incident to call the Police Department at 916-774-5000.