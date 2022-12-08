Roseville police arrest man accused of selling candy while in possession of loaded gun

Officers on Tuesday arrested a man suspected of selling candy for a sports team fundraiser that doesn’t exist while in possession of a loaded handgun in Roseville.

The arrest occurred at a business in the 9000 block of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard, just south of Blue Oaks Boulevard. The man, later identified as 18-year-old Stephone George, reportedly refused to leave the business, the Roseville Police Department announced Wednesday in a Facebook post.

Police said officers arrived and learned George had claimed to be selling candy to raise money for a sports team, but he was not associated with any legitimate fundraiser or nonprofit organization.

George was found in possession of a concealed and loaded handgun that was not registered, according to the Police Department.

He was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of a loaded handgun and illegal possession of a concealed and loaded gun, both felony charges, according to Placer County Jail records. He remained in custody Wednesday afternoon with his bail set at $50,000.

“This is the season of giving, but we remind you only to make donations through legitimate charitable organizations,” police said in the Facebook post. “The ‘candy scam’ is frequently used to sell items for exorbitant prices under the guise of charity. The money is often directly funneled into a larger criminal enterprise.”