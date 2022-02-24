Roseville man arrested, accused of selling fentanyl and counterfeit pills through mail

Police arrested a Roseville man last month on suspicion of manufacturing and selling counterfeit pills as well as fentanyl and meth, after authorities said they found large stashes during vehicle and warrant searches.

Patrol officers responded Jan. 21 to reports of a suspicious vehicle parked on Junction Boulevard, the Roseville Police Department said in a news release.

Officers contacted the driver, identified as Anthony Coates, 26, and located a quarter-pound of methamphetamine in his possession, according to the news release.

A vehicle search then revealed “a concealed loaded handgun, several pounds of drug making materials including suspected powder fentanyl, methamphetamine, binding agents, multiple pill press dies, and materials used to mix and manufacture counterfeit pharmaceuticals such as Xanax, Adderall and Percocet.”

The Police Department later executed a search warrant in connection at a location in Roseville connected with Coates and found additional drugs as well as an AR-15 rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, the news release said.

“In total, detectives confiscated approximately a half-pound of suspected counterfeit Xanax, several ounces of suspected counterfeit Adderall, multiple pounds of unknown powders, several ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, multiple pounds of marijuana and containers of anabolic steroids all packaged for sales,” authorities wrote.

“Through the investigation, it is believed Coates was using the U.S. Postal Service to send packages containing drugs all over the country.”

Coates was arrested and booked into the South Placer Jail on several felony drug and weapons charges, as well as misdemeanors including one for DUI. He is ineligible for bail.

Coates pleaded not guilty during his arraignment late last month, Placer County Superior Court records show.