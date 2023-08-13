Roseville man, 28, arrested on arson charge. Police say he set his own apartment on fire

A man was arrested Saturday after a fire at his apartment in Roseville, authorities said.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers with the Roseville Police Department arrested the 28-year-old man on the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue after responding to a report of an individual who allegedly set his own apartment on fire, according to a department social media post.

Police said the apartment was engulfed in flames when officers arrived, and they began evacuating the surrounding units.

Roseville Fire Department personnel contained the fire to the one apartment, police said.

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation, officials said.

The man was arrested and booked into South Placer County Jail about 10 p.m., authorities said.

He is ineligible for bail and faces one arson charge, jail records show.