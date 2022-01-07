Rosenzweig stops 34 shots to lead Niagara IceDogs to 5-0 victory over Oshawa Generals

Josh Rosenzweig stopped 34 shots to lead the Niagara IceDogs to a 5-0 victory over the Oshawa Generals in Ontario Hockey League action Thursday night.

Liam Van Loon and Danil Gushchin had two goals apiece for Niagara (8-16-0-1).

In other action, the North Bay Battalion edged the Mississauga Steelheads 4-3 in a shootout.

At St. Catharines, Ont., Dylan Roobroeck had the other goal for the IceDogs.

Zachary Paputsakis made 34 saves for Oshawa (13-11-1-2).



Battalion 4, Steelheads 3 (SO)

At North Bay, Ont., Simon Rose's shootout goal earned the Battalion (17-11-2-2-) the victory. Mitchell Russell had the other goals in regulation time for the winners. Kai Schwindt, Zakary Lavoie and Jamies Hardie replied in regulation time for Mississauga (19-7-1-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2022.

The Canadian Press