Rosenzweig stops 34 shots to lead Niagara IceDogs to 5-0 victory over Oshawa Generals
Josh Rosenzweig stopped 34 shots to lead the Niagara IceDogs to a 5-0 victory over the Oshawa Generals in Ontario Hockey League action Thursday night.
Liam Van Loon and Danil Gushchin had two goals apiece for Niagara (8-16-0-1).
In other action, the North Bay Battalion edged the Mississauga Steelheads 4-3 in a shootout.
At St. Catharines, Ont., Dylan Roobroeck had the other goal for the IceDogs.
Zachary Paputsakis made 34 saves for Oshawa (13-11-1-2).
Battalion 4, Steelheads 3 (SO)
At North Bay, Ont., Simon Rose's shootout goal earned the Battalion (17-11-2-2-) the victory. Mitchell Russell had the other goals in regulation time for the winners. Kai Schwindt, Zakary Lavoie and Jamies Hardie replied in regulation time for Mississauga (19-7-1-2).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2022.
The Canadian Press