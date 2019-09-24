Rosenqvist channelled "anger" for strong Laguna finish

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver capped off his rookie campaign by finishing fifth from 14th on the grid on Sunday, after having his two fastest laps in his qualifying group scrubbed for spinning in front of .

Rosenqvist described the ruling as "one of the most stupid decisions I've ever seen", but it didn't stop him from earning Rookie of the Year honours by just five points ahead of the winner of the Laguna race, .

Asked what role the events of Saturday played in his recovery drive, Rosenqvist replied: "It was a big deal. You know, this weekend was our time to sort of end the season on a high, and starting 14th is not normally the way to do that.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Yeah, tried to use that little bit of anger to go forward today. That was good, I think, and still, I think, it was a controlled drive.

"As I said before, you kind of had to be sensible when you had to and aggressive when you had to, and actually made a really interesting race here at Laguna. I think everyone enjoyed that, so looking forward to coming back here next year."

Felix Rosenqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Felix Rosenqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Barry Cantrell / LAT Images

Barry Cantrell / LAT Images