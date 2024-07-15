Rosenborg vs Manchester United LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Rosenborg vs Manchester United – LIVE!

Man Utd begin their pre-season schedule away at Rosenborg later today as Erik ten Hag looks for a huge improvement for his third season in charge. Handed a new contract after winning the FA Cup, it seems the Dutchman has the backing of Sir Jim Ratcliffe but few would doubt that last season proved totally convincing and the pressure has hardly been lifted.

While pre-season training has started at Carrington, Ten Hag is taking a young team to Norway to meet a team who have already played half of their league season and currently sit eighth in the table.

It remains to be seen if any of United’s most recognisable stars feature but these games are about getting into the swing of things after a break. Results, clearly, are not important at this stage but Ten Hag could certainly do with some clear signs of progress. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Rosenborg vs Man United latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 5pm BST; Lerkendal Stadion

TV channel and live stream: MUTV

Man Utd team news: Young team expected

Prediction: 1-1 draw

Rosenborg vs Man United: Head to head (h2h) history and results

14:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

The two teams have never previously met competitively.

They have played out two friendlies however, with United winning 3-2 in 1992 and 8-0 in 1977.

Rosenborg vs Man United: Friendly score prediction today

14:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Friendlies produce all sorts of scorelines but this first outing should be fairly level-headed.

A 1-1 draw.

Man United team news vs Rosenborg today

14:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Naturally, none of the United players involved in either Euro 2024 or the Copa America will travel to Norway.

The squad making the flight north has not yet been named but is expected to feature a number of youngsters, such as James Scanlon, Habeeb Ogunneye, Will Fish and Harry Amass.

Ten Hag is expected to play two different XIs across the two halves with senior stars such as Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount and Andre Onana available.

Harry Maguire has featured in pre-season training but it is not yet clear if he is fit to play after injury ended his 2023-24 season early. New signing Joshua Zirkzee is not expected to be involved.

Rosenborg vs Man United: TV channel and live stream today

14:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on MUTV.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online via the MUTV app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Welcome

14:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United’s pre-season friendly against Roseborg.

Kick-off from the Lerkendal Stadion is at 5pm BST.