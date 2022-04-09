Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie reduces speed limit in alleyways to 10 km/h

Many residents of the Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough support the new speed limit, saying it will ease some of their concerns about vehicles driving in and out of alleyways, where children often play. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Montreal's Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough is taking steps to make alleyways safer for communities this summer by reducing the speed limit for vehicles to 10 km/h.

Until now, the speed limit for vehicles in all Montreal alleyways has been 20 km/h.

The borough council passed the motion last week, and many residents living along alleyways say they've waited for this news for years.

"Its a big relief, and I just hope that the police will be enforcing it," said resident Marie-Claude Auger.

She says her three children often play with the neighbours in the alley outside her home, and the frequent cars passing through are a problem.

"It gets very scary and kids also run out of the backyard and into the backyards, so it's dangerous because cars can't see them if they go too fast," she said.

The initiative comes on the heels of a man in his 60s dying after being hit by a cube truck in the borough. The truck was coming out of an alley onto 9th Avenue, near Beaubien Street East, when it hit the man who was walking on the sidewalk, police say.

The man then fell and the truck rolled over him.

Pedestrians group Piétons Québec says while the reduced speed limit in Rosemont is a good first step, more needs to be done to prevent vehicles from hitting pedestrians.

"One thing we can do is to prevent parking at five metres from the entrance of the alley," said director Sandrine Cabana-Degani. "This is a great measure to improve safety and visibility."

Cabana-Degani also suggests adding speed bumps, greening the alleys and closing the lanes at one end to prevent traffic from passing through.

"Only changing the speed limit is not as effective as combined measures," she said, adding she'd like to see more boroughs adopt the 10 km/h speed limit.

In the alleyway near Auger's home, two barriers about three feet high are placed in the middle of the alley during the summer months, when more people gather outside.

Residents say this eliminates through traffic, but Kim Leduc-Murray thinks the new speed limit will make the community hangout area even safer for everyone.

"My favourite thing about the alley is having people talking to each other, having parties, a glass of wine, kids playing — it's the feeling of being together," she said of the alley.

With two kids of her own, and dozens more that live in the area and frequent the alleyway, Leduc-Murray is welcoming the new initiative and looking forward to a safer summer.

"It's going to make a difference," she said.