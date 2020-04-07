Roseanne Barr on coronavirus: 'I think they're just trying to get rid of all my generation'

Roseanne Barr has an interesting theory about the coronavirus.

Norm Macdonald called up the former Roseanne star for the latest episode of his YouTube Series Quarantined With Norm Macdonald and it was as off-the-rails as one might expect. During the 15-minute chat, the Saturday Night Live veteran, 60, and Barr, 67, tackled the coronavirus, Bill Cosby and Kevin Spacey among other things.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Barr is living in Hawaii where she said there’s only been one positive case of COVID-19 "on the island." It’s unclear which island she’s on, but according to the State of Hawaii's Department of Health, there are 371 reported cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday. “99 percent of the Hawaiian people are sequestered and doing exactly what they were told to do,” she said Sunday night. “There’s a military base here as well.”

Read more: The One Show hit with complaints over lockdown haircare advice

“Do you feel like you were ahead of everybody else on being a social isolate?” Macdonald asked.

Roseanne Barr says the coronavirus is a ploy to get rid of boomers. (Photo: Getty Images)

“F*** yeah,” Barr replied.

“Somebody was saying hey, you know, when people talk about the climate change and they go, oh, we can’t change our whole lifestyle. And the Earth is like, Yeah — here’s a virus,” Macdonald joked.

“Well, you know it’s all connected in my head because I’m on the autism spectrum,” Barr said. “So everything has to fit perfectly or else I go insane. So I’m always trying to put things together, but it’s all interrelated. I think we’re being forced to evolve.”

Latest coronavirus news, updates and advice

Live: Follow all the latest updates from the UK and around the world

Fact-checker: The number of COVID-19 cases in your local area

Explained: Symptoms, latest advice and how it compares to the flu

Barr added, “You know what it is Norm? I think they're just trying to get rid of all my generation. The boomer ladies that, you know, that inherited their, you know, are widows. They inherited the money so they got to go wherever the money is and figure out a way to get it away from people.”

Story continues

The actress never elaborated on who “they” are.

(l-r) Norm MacDonald, Roseanne Barr, Keenen Ivory Wayans on Last Comic Standing. (Photo by: Ben Cohen/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

“Because there’s so many boomers that have money and do no work,” Macdonald joked. “So if you got them out of society — yeah, that would be a good thriller.”

Macdonald shifted the conversation telling Barr, “We who have the luxury to be at home during this can never forget how valuable that is.”

“I know. Solitude,” Barr noted. “To be able to think about how you’re going to sue everyone on the f***ing — you know, Hollywood,”

“I was thinking of the virus getting to you, but that also,” Macdonald quipped.

“I mean, I have the time now to research and come up with the perfect lawsuit," Barr explained.

“What is the perfect lawsuit?” Macdonald asked.

“The lawsuit I’m going to wage against Hollywood,” Barr replied.

“What do you mean by Hollywood? Specifically, your studio, right?” Macdonald asked.

Roseanne Barr takes part in a special event and podcast taping at Stand Up NY, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

In 2018, ABC canceled the popular Roseanne reboot after the comedian’s racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett. Macdonald was one of the few people who publicly defended Barr after the controversy.

“No. My situation that happened to me in Hollywood,” Barr said. “I’m devising the perfect lawsuit and I am so blessed to have that time to sit here and be able to compile my thoughts. You know, be introspective. So I can figure out how to f*** over everybody in the f***ing world over there.”

A few minutes later they discussed Bill Cosby, who is behind bars on sexual assault charges. Barr said she never met the comedian, “But I talked to him on the phone all the time, you know.”

Read more: Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria expecting another baby

“He would be giving me advice, but then it would slip into something weird,” Barr said, clarifying that Cosby “never sexually said anything to me.”

“What about Kevin Spacey? That guy was a great actor,” Barr added. “Isn’t it weird how things turn weird?”

Catch the full conversation in the video below.



