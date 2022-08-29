Roseanne Alum Michael Fishman Leaving The Conners After 4 Seasons

Dory Jackson
·2 min read
Michael Fishman arrives at the world premiere of Disney's &quot;The Nutcracker and the Four Realms&quot; October 29th at Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre. MackenzieFoy, Morgan Freeman, Misty Copeland, Jayden Fowora Knight, Jack Whitehall and Lil Buck, as well as filmmakers Lasse Hallstrom (director), Joe Johnston (director) and Mark Gordon (producer) were in attendance. October 29th, 2018.
Michael Fishman arrives at the world premiere of Disney's "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" October 29th at Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre. MackenzieFoy, Morgan Freeman, Misty Copeland, Jayden Fowora Knight, Jack Whitehall and Lil Buck, as well as filmmakers Lasse Hallstrom (director), Joe Johnston (director) and Mark Gordon (producer) were in attendance. October 29th, 2018.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Michael Fishman is embarking on a new chapter.

PEOPLE can confirm that Fishman, 40, will not be returning for The Conners after four seasons. The story arc for his character D.J. will be addressed in the upcoming fifth season, and the door will remain open for the actor to return some day if he chooses.

TVLine first reported the news on Monday. According to the news outlet, Jayden Rey — who played Fishman's daughter Mary in the spin-off series — will also no longer appear as a series regular. But the young star "is expected to pop in on a guest star basis."

Fishman and Rey's reps did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Fishman originally played D.J. Conner on Roseanne during its nine-season run from 1988 to 1997. He then reprised the role on The Conners in 2018 after Roseanne — which had a 10th season air that same year — was canceled amid a Twitter controversy over racist remarks by star Roseanne Barr.

"I think the general thing when you come back to a character after such a long period, which is what people are experiencing now as we do these remakes, there's this nostalgic kind of stepping through the time warp feeling that is very surreal, especially when you get a very similar set or the exact set as in our case," he told Movieweb in 2021. "And you walk into it and this place you left 20 years ago is brought back to life and your stepping in it and everything is right back and you're in these same relationships again. I think that's such a unique experience."

JOHN GOODMAN, MICHAEL FISHMAN, The Conners
JOHN GOODMAN, MICHAEL FISHMAN, The Conners

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty

Fishman had only appeared in 36 of the spin-off's 71 episodes as he took a more active role behind the scenes directing the show. He starred alongside John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Maya Lynne Robinson and Jay R. Ferguson.

The Conners' fourth season concluded in May. Teasing what's next for the series, executive producer Bruce Helford told Entertainment Tonight "there's just a lot of things coming" next season.

SARA GILBERT, MICHAEL FISHMAN, LAURIE METCALF, The Conners
SARA GILBERT, MICHAEL FISHMAN, LAURIE METCALF, The Conners

Eric McCandless via Getty

The Conners returns Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

