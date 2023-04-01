Rose Zhang holds on to win Augusta Women's Am in playoff

The Canadian Press
·4 min read

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rose Zhang has won enough to realize that rarely does something so meaningful ever come so easily. The Augusta National Women's Amateur, the final piece to her brilliant amateur career, meant the world to her.

It turned out to be her toughest test.

Staked to a five-shot lead, she was 4-over par through seven holes when the final round at the home of the Masters was delayed 3 1/2 hours by storms. She made a bad decision on the par-5 15th to go for the green and went in the water. And she had to watch Jenny Bae stand over a 20-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole with a chance to win.

Zhang overcame it all. The only easy shot Saturday was her final stroke, tapping in for par from inches away on the second extra hole to beat Bae in a playoff no one saw coming.

“I feel like when your swing is uncomfortable, it’s always very hard to play on a very difficult golf course, and Augusta National is no exception. Especially with it being such a big stage, every mistake is sort of magnified," Zhang said. "So I think that just being able to kind of get back on track, that was my biggest feat today.”

Zhang closed with a 4-over 76 and got help at the end.

Bae, a senior at Georgia, pulled her approach on No. 10 in the second playoff hole, the ball stopping under a bush that restricted her swing. She punched out up to and across the elevated green into a bunker, and blasted out for her fourth shot.

That left Zhang two putts from about 35 feet. The speed was great, and Zhang stood straight and held out her left arm to guide it in the cup. It narrowly missed — close enough — and she doubled over with a mixture of satisfaction and relief.

It was a perfect pose for the best amateur in women's golf for the last three years.

Take a bow, Rose.

The 19-year-old sophomore was mobbed by her Stanford teammates, one of them giving her a red rose.

Zhang now has the U.S. Women's Amateur, an NCAA title at Stanford and the Augusta National Women's Amateur, only in its fourth year but already regarded as among the prestigious because of where the final round is played.

“It's been incredible,” Zhang said. “The beginning of this week has been pretty crazy already with different press interviews, a lot of expectations on me, and I had a lot of expectations on myself. To overcome everything, I’m just super grateful to be here.”

Monet Chun of Richmond Hill, Ont., finished tied for 14th at 3-over.

Bae had no reason to think she had a chance, trailing the No. 1 amateur by six shots after a double bogey on No. 3. But she picked up three birdies along the way, the last one an approach to a foot on the 17th that finally caught the mistake-prone Zhang. They finished at 9-under 207.

And then Bae's hopes effectively ended on one swing.

“I felt confident. But I think I just tugged it a little bit, and it went past the green into the bushes in the back,” Bae said. “I tried, but Rose, she had a fantastic day. Hat's off to her.”

Zhang was flawless for two rounds at Champions Retreat, where she set tournament scoring records two days in a row with an opening 66 and then a 65 to lead by five.

Augusta National was a different story, and she never felt comfortable even with a slight tweak in her grip on the back nine that helped steady her.

But it was her decision on No. 15 that nearly cost her. Zhang could see Bae in the group ahead make her par, so the lead remained two shots. She chose to go for the green, anyway, and slapped the side of her thigh as the ball was in the air. She knew she caught it thin. She the outcome before she saw the splash.

“Didn't even come close to the green,” she said. “I was kind of mad at myself for opening that doorway so wide."

She also was clutch on that hole. After the drop, she pitched over the water to 18 feet and sent that some 6 feet by the hole. Miss it and the last of her five-shot lead would be gone.

“That putt on 15 was necessary for my confidence,” Zhang said. “If I didn’t make that, that would have probably been the end of me.”

She made par over the final five holes, two of the in a playoff, and wound up in Butler Cabin getting the trophy from Masters Chairman Fred Ridley, and speaking to the crowd and a few rows of members in their green jackets in the winner's ceremony on the 18th green.

“I just knew that on this golf course a five-shot lead is not enough. A ten-shot lead is not enough,” Zhang said. “Every single hole mattered.”

All 20 of them.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • John Brockington, All-Pro fullback with Packers, dies at 74

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — John Brockington, a former All-Pro fullback who ranks fourth on the Green Bay Packers’ career rushing list, has died. He was 74. The Packers announced Brockington died Friday in San Diego. Brockington played for the Packers from 1971-77 and rushed for 5,024 yards during that stretch. The only players to gain more yards rushing with the Packers are Ahman Green (8,322 from 2000-09), Jim Taylor (8,207 from 1958-66) and Aaron Jones (5,284 from 2017-present). He was the first running

  • Shohei Ohtani's 10Ks, ace pitching spoiled in Angels' opening day loss to Athletics

    Shohei Ohtani struck out 10 over six scoreless innings but the Oakland Athletics rallied in the eighth for a 2-1 win over the Angels on opening day.

  • Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel in a meeting that lasted only 'three to five minutes'

    Tuchel won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup during a 20-month spell as Chelsea boss but was dismissed in September by the club's new owners. The 49-year-old, who also guided the Blues to the FA Cup and Carabao Cup finals in 2021 and 2022 respectively, was recently appointed as Julian Nagelsmann's replacement at Bayern Munich. Bayern take on Tuchel's former club Borussia Dortmund on Saturday in his first game in charge.

  • Rodgers leads Texas Open, Canadian Conners by 1 stroke

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Patrick Rodgers shot a 1-under 71 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over Canadian Corey Conners into the final round of the Valero Texas Open, with his first PGA Tour title and Masters spot at stake. Making his 235th tour start, the 30-year-old Rodgers had a 12-under 204 total at the Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio. Conners, the 2019 Texas Open winner from Listowel, Ont., was second after carding a 69. Matt Kuchar was a shot back on the 18th tee, but he made a double bogey

  • 5 strong contenders to win the 87th Masters at Augusta National

    Scheffler is bidding to become just the fourth player to win back-to-back green jackets after Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods.

  • Ohtani calls own pitches, beats clock, Ks 10, allows no runs... and loses

    Shohei Ohtani made a flying start to the new season but was frustrated in his search of an Angels win by "embarrassing" reliever Aaron Loup.

  • Tiger Woods set to reach quarter-century of Masters appearances

    Tiger Woods is playing in his 25th Masters. Augusta National gave notice that the game’s icon is set to reach the milestone next week by announcing he will be in the interview room on Tuesday.

  • Pastrnak's 14th career hat trick lifts Bruins by Pens, 4-3

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Boston Bruins have been playing hockey for nearly a century. Never, however, quite like this. David Pastrnak finished off his 14th career hat trick with a blast by Tristan Jarry with 2:26 remaining to lift the Bruins to a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Boston improved to 59-12-5 with the win and is now within three games of the NHL’s all-time single-season victory mark of 62 set by Detroit in 1996 and tied by Tampa Bay in 2019. Boston has six games remain

  • Gary Player struggles to get a tee time at Augusta National despite wins: ‘It’s just sad’

    “It makes you wonder, how welcome are we really as past Masters champions?”

  • Tiger Woods may be upstaged by Augusta chairman at Masters

    Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley should have plenty of newsworthy takes, given how fractured golf currently is

  • What Gwyneth Paltrow Whispered in Terry Sanderson's Ear After Utah Ski Trial Verdict

    "I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity," Gwyneth Paltrow said in a statement after a Utah jury found her not liable Thursday in a 2016 ski crash

  • Like Old Times: Harnden brothers reunite on Canadian team at world curling playdowns

    OTTAWA — The Harnden brothers — Ryan and E.J. — cut a familiar pose Friday during a team practice session at TD Place on the eve of the world men's curling championship. Just like they did for a decade as one of the top front ends in the sport, they hovered over the stones together on the pebbled ice — this time reuniting as teammates on the Canadian side skipped by Brad Gushue. "It has been an easy transition and they've made me feel welcome," said Ryan, who's on board as an alternate. "That al

  • Kvitova upends Rybakina for women's Miami Open title

    Twelfth-seeded Petra Kvitova won the Miami Open in her 13th appearance, beating seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina with a marathon tiebreaker in a 7-6 (14), 6-2 victory Saturday. The 33-year-old Kvitova, 10 years older than her opponent, snapped Rybakina’s 13-match winning streak and halted her bid to win the Sunshine Double (Indian Wells and Miami Open). In winning with will, stalwart defense and one sensational forehand winner on the dead run that electrified the crowd in the second set, the lefty Kvitova captured her 30th WTA singles title and first one since 2018 in Madrid.

  • Matthew Tkachuk pulls off something only Gretzky, 2 others ever did with 100-point season

    Panthers superstar Matthew Tkachuk has his second straight 100-point season.

  • Tennis legends put America's latest sports phenomenon, pickleball, on full display

    Pickleball Slam will feature Andre Agassi, Michael Chang, John McEnroe, and Andy Roddick, each competing for a $1 million purse in Miami.

  • Max Verstappen threatens to quit Formula One if number of sprint races expanded

    The shortened-race format was first introduced at three rounds in 2021, and has been doubled to six for this year.

  • Fernandez, Townsend advance to Miami Open women's doubles final

    MIAMI — Leylah Fernandez of Montreal will be playing in the Miami Open women's doubles final. Fernandez and her partner Taylor Townsend of Chicago edged past Magda Linette of Poland and American Bernarda Pera in a 70-minute Friday night semifinal thriller, losing the first set 6-1, then bouncing back with 6-2 and 14-12 victories. Townsend and Fernandez only had one ace in the tight match, but did a great job controlling unforced errors and saving break points (4-of-6). Townsend and Fernandez wil

  • Jannik Sinner knocks off Miami Open defending champ Carlos Alcaraz to reach the final

    Sinner will play Daniil Medvedev, who beat Karen Khachanov in the other semifinal, in the men’s final.

  • McDavid enters history books, Skinner shines as Oilers top Kings 2-0

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner has further cemented himself as the Edmonton Oilers’ playoff goalie. Skinner made 43 saves to collect Edmonton’s first shutout of the season and Connor McDavid scored his 300th career goal as the Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 2-0 on Thursday. “I felt pretty good,” Skinner said. “I think confidence grows as the team is doing such a good job in front of me. I think for a full 60 minutes that we just battled hard. Being able to get the two points is massive. “We we

  • NHL Stanley Cup playoff bracket: Updated league standings, potential first-round matchups

    USA TODAY Sports is here with everything you need to know about the NHL playoffs, including potential first-round matchups.