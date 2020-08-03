Rose not giving up on Spurs return

Danny Rose would love the opportunity to play in front of Tottenham's fans one more time and would happily see out the remainder of his contract in north London.

England left-back Rose spent the second half of the 2019-20 Premier League season on loan at Newcastle United after falling out of favour when Jose Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino as head coach last November.

The 30-year-old told BBC Radio 5 Live he felt he "wasn't given as much of a chance as everybody else in the backline" by Mourinho.

Rose is contracted to Spurs until June 2021 and he told The Second Captains podcast he has not entirely given up hope of resurrecting his career at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"I'm very happy to stay at Tottenham and see my last 10, 11 months out. I'd love to," he said.

"There's nothing more I want than to play one more time in front of the fans.

"My last game for Spurs was a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool and at the time I didn't know that could be my last game for Spurs.

"I want nothing more than to play in front of the Tottenham fans one more time and just to cherish all the moments I've had over the years with them."

Rose was extensively linked to Manchester United, among other clubs, around the time he questioned Tottenham's ambition during a 2017 interview with The Sun.

He continued to play a key role under Pochettino and was part of the England squad that reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, and is grateful to Spurs fans for standing by him.

"They've always been good to me," Rose said. "I've possibly given them reasons over the past not to be so good to me, but they know that when it was game time I gave everything for them.

"I'll continue to do that for as long as I'm contracted to Tottenham. I'll say it again - I would love nothing more than to play one last time for Tottenham and just be able to say goodbye to them and thank them for everything they've done for me, as a person and as a player.

"Ultimately, as good as I was, I was because of the love that they gave me. I'm very relaxed, I'll just have to wait and see."

Rose scored on his Premier League debut against Arsenal in 2010 – setting up a 2-1 derby victory – and has made 210 appearances for Tottenham in all competitions.