Rose Inc.'s New Serum Marries Skincare and Makeup

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's beauty brand Rose Inc. launches its new Skin Enhance Luminous Tinted Serum.

Combining makeup and skincare, this skincare-slash-foundation product is guaranteed to be a beauty essential. Featuring a protective peptide and moisturizing squalene, the formula's blurring pigments are delivered via unique spheres suspended in the ingredients that refine uneven skin tones. Available in 14 multi-dimensional shades, this skin tint offers sheer but radiant coverage, with a no-makeup makeup fresh-faced finish.

Retailing for $50 USD, the Skin Enhance Luminous Tinted Serum can be purchased on Rose Inc.'s web store.