Rose hopes Openda and Gulacsi will be fit for Dortmund

Neither Lois Openda nor Peter Gulacsi played a part in RB Leipzig's 4-2 victory over St. Pauli in the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday.

Openda was left out due to an internal ligament problem, which Leipzig coach Marco Rose hopes the striker will overcome in time for Saturday's Bundesliga clash with Borussia Dortmund.

"He has a little muscular problem. It affected him so much that he wasn't in the squad. Of course, we hope that it will get better from day to day between now and Saturday," Rose said in a post-match interview.

Goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi, on the other hand, was included in the squad despite being forced off with an injury in Leipzig's 3-1 win over Mainz last weekend.

The Hungary international didn't play as Maarten Vandevoordt got a rare chance between the sticks, but he should be back in the starting line-up against Dortmund.

"He would have been able to play today, even though he still has a bit of a problem. That shouldn't be a big problem for Dortmund," Rose said at his press conference on Tuesday.