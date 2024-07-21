Rose has 'chance to live out Open dream' at Royal Troon

Justin Rose goes into Sunday's final day of The Open at Royal Troon relishing the opportunity to live out his "dream" and become the first Englishman to win the championship in 32 years.

Rose posted a two-over-par 73 in horrendously wet conditions in Ayrshire on Saturday to sit one shot adrift of leader Billy Horschel in a pack of six players on three under.

The 43-year-old will go out in the third-last group looking to become the first man from England since Sir Nick Faldo at Muirfield in 1992 to lift the Claret Jug.

That opportunity comes 11 years after Rose's sole major win at the US Open, and 26 years after he burst on to the scene in this tournament as amateur, finishing in a tie for fourth at Royal Birkdale.

"I feel like I've got nothing to lose," the Ryder Cup stalwart and 2016 Olympic gold medallist said. "I'm right there within touching distance.

"[Sunday] is going to be massive. Those are days I've been working hard for, days I've still been believing I can have.

"In a few years, it'll be someone else's dream. But it's still my dream right now and I've got a great opportunity to go live it out."

'People thought I'd be shaking, but I was fine'

Rose is one of perhaps 24 men who will wake on Sunday thinking they've got a sniff.

Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa are just six shots back on two over. Fellow major winners Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry, Adam Scott and Justin Thomas are even closer to world number 62 Horschel.

Also in that pack are two other Englishman - Daniel Brown and Matthew Jordan - with designs on emulating Faldo.

In fact, world number 272 Brown - who started the day two shots back in the final group with Lowry - would have led his debut major into the final round had it not been for a bogey-double bogey finish.

"I'm proud of how I handled myself, but obviously there's a bit of a sting at the end," the 28-year-old said after coming to grief in three separate bunkers.

"I suppose a lot of people probably thought I was going to be shaking this morning and nervous, but I've been absolutely fine. And I think I'll feel all right tomorrow."

Horschel was of a similar mind.

The 37-year-old American kept his composure playing alongside Rose on Saturday, compiling a hugely-accomplished 69 in the worst of the weather.

And on Sunday he'll be out in the final group alongside unheralded South African Thriston Lawrence.

"I've worked my entire life to be in this position and I'm finally here," said Horschel, who tied eighth in the US PGA in May.

"I'm embracing it. Before I go to sleep, I've envisioned myself holding that trophy on 18, walking out to the crowd and being congratulated as Open champion.

"That's what I'm going to do again tonight, and hopefully that comes true."

There will be live radio and text commentary on the final round on the BBC Sport website on Sunday from 13:00 BST.