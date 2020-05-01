Rose Byrne Jokes She's Surviving Social Distancing Alongside Bobby Cannavale with 'Alcohol' & 'Drugs'

Rose Byrne's humor is completely intact as she social distances with her family in New York City.

The actress, 40, appeared on Variety's The Big Ticket podcast on Thursday in which she revealed how she and her partner, actor Bobby Cannavale, were spending time while staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Just alcohol," Byrne, who stars in the Hulu miniseries Mrs. America, joked. "Drugs. Porn."

Byrne, who shares two sons with Cannavale, Rocco, 4, and Rafa, 2, said she was doing okay and hoping to travel to Australia with Cannavale for a project they have planned together in November.

"Listen, I feel lucky," Byrne said. "We're safe and we're okay, but it's scary. We have two little kids. We've just been inside, but I have friends who are working in the health care system."

Byrne and Cannavale have been together since 2012 and call each other husband and wife, even though they’re not married.

The couple addressed the terms in a January interview with Vulture, with Cannavale saying, “I hate all the other words! It’s just easier to say ‘husband and wife.’”

“‘Boyfriend and girlfriend’ feels so young,” he continued. “‘Partner’ feels so sterile.”

“What else could we say?,” he asked Byrne in profile, jokingly answering, “My lover!”

“Sure,” the actress replied. “My lover, Bobby.”

“Who gives a s—?!,” Cannavale added. “It’s just funny what people care about.”

Mrs. America is now streaming on Hulu.