Rose Byrne and Beatrice Grannò Get Candid About Therapy and Working With Friends

What’s the key to looking out for your own mental health while starring in a show largely driven by heavy topics? According to “Physical” star Rose Byrne, the answer is “hard drugs.”

Obviously, she’s totally joking on that one, but admittedly, she’s still trying to find a balance for herself. Her Apple TV+ series is about to enter its third season, and follows Sheila (Byrne), an aspiring aerobics icon who is dealing with both body dysmorphia and a severe eating disorder, as well as just trying to find her independence from her husband.

“It’s funny, when you have kids, it’s sort of hard – they have no patience for like, you needing to have a minute or whatever,” Byrne told “UnWrapped” with a laugh. “So in a way, work is almost an escape, because you could go to work and it’s quiet. You know, there’s like a meditative quality to it.”

That said, Byrne would note she just wrapped on a few projects back to back, and it’s nice to be back home, where she can attempt to relax. She’d also point folks to therapy.

“I’m an Aussie, so I’m generally of a fairly laid back disposition. But I’m right into mental health. I’ve been in and out of — I’m not in therapy now, but I truly believe in it, and I think it has incredible benefits and cognitive benefits. And, I really would love to explore meditation. Again, data on that, and the benefits of that are so clear, I just am a little bit like restless.”

Meanwhile, “The White Lotus” star Beatrice Grannò would also recommends therapy.

“I do therapy. And I’ve been doing it like six years now. So that was very helpful,” she told “UnWrapped.” And I’m very pro all that, I think it’s very important. I think that for me, it’s always being aware of what you’re doing. For me, acting and this job, I do it with so much passion and with all my heart. But I also see that it’s a job, you know? So, I always try to stay focused on what I’m doing as an artist.”

Episode Highlights:

Rose Byrne says Hollywood’s Ozempic craze is “disturbing.”

Beatrice Grannò talks about the craziest thing her “White Lotus” co-star and real life BFF Simona Tabasco convinced each other to do.

Rose Byrne jokes “hard drugs” are the key to mental health.

Beatrice Grannò says hotel security footage exposed her on-set pranks with Simona Tabasco.

Rose Byrne Rose Byrne talks about reuniting with friend Seth Rogen for the upcoming film “Platonic.”

Beatrice Grannò talks about her parents’ reaction to steamy sex scenes and Mike White’s advice on depicting her sexuality.

