Rose and Brown one back as Horschel leads The Open

Round three leaderboard

-4 Horschel (US); -3 Lawrence (SA), Burns (US), Henley (US), Schauffele (US), Rose (Eng), Brown (Eng)

Selected: -2 Scheffler (US), -1 Lowry (Ire); Level Scott (Aus), Thomas (US), Jordan (Eng)

English pair Justin Rose and Dan Brown are one shot behind leader American Billy Horschel after a dramatic third round of The Open at rain-lashed Royal Troon.

Horschel, playing in the worst of the conditions, somehow fashioned a two-under-par 69 to improve to four under.

Rose and Brown are among six players, including US PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele, on three under,

South African Thriston Lawrence and Americans Sam Burns and Russell Henley are also one off the lead, having made their scores before the rain set in.

Lawrence played the front nine in six under par as the high winds of the opening two days abated. He signed for a 65, as did Burns, while Henley shot a 66.

World number one Scottie Scheffler is at two under after a 71.

"It turned into an absolute survival test," said Rose, who along with Brown is looking to become the first Englishman since Sir Nick Faldo in 1992 to win the Claret Jug.

"I did a good job of surviving. I'm delighted to look at that leaderboard and say I'm one back."

Horschel, who was playing with Rose, summed up the brutal conditions on the closing stretch, where the wind had turned from the opening two days from helping to hindering, by saying "we played five par-fives on the back side, not including the par-five 16th".

He had four birdies in his opening nine holes to get to six under and then hung on over the back nine.

"This is by far my best round in really tough conditions in an Open Championship," he added.

"I enjoy hitting little bunt shots. I get tired of golf where you're making full swings and you lean into a certain number and it stops.

"I like when you have to be creative and find a way to get around the golf course."

Ireland's Shane Lowry, who led on seven under after two rounds, collapsed to a six-over 77, his troubles starting with a double-bogey five on the notoriously difficult Postage Stamp eighth.

He then had five bogeys on the back nine, his final one coming after he hit his second shot into the grandstand down the right of the 18th.

But at one under par and with more rain forecast to disrupt the final round, the 2019 champion is still in contention.

'I was just trying to hang in there'

Rose, who had three bogeys and one birdie in a typically gutsy 73, gave a huge fist pump after holing a six-footer for par at the last.

"I found it really hard to enjoy the day," said the 43-year-old, who won the 2013 US Open and 2016 Olympic title.

"I felt like it was good energy from the crowd, but with everyone with umbrellas up, no one is clapping; everyone is more shouting and cheering, wanting high fives.

"I normally engage in that type of stuff; today I just had my head down. I was not interested in anything. I was just trying to get around the golf course and hang in there.

"So to be able to go and have a moment on 18 where I could just let it out a little bit, just to show that I am super-excited about the support, was big because until that point I was just grinding."

World number 272 Brown has defied odds and expectation since leading on day one. And he looked poised to lead into the final round when he birdied the par-five 16th to get to six under.

However, the 2016 English Amateur champion bogeyed the par-three 17th after finding a bunker off the tee and then hit a six at the par-four last to drop from leader by one, to in the chasing pack.

"It was a bit of a sting on the last two holes through not really hitting a bad golf shot," he said.

"Links golf got the better of me but we're still there.

"I'm a little bit disappointed because I did so well so get to where I got to, and it's a bit nasty to finish like that.

"But if you'd have told me I was going to go into the final round of the Open one or two shots back, I would have ripped your hand off."

Hardest nine holes I've played - Scheffler

Brown will play with Scheffler in Sunday's final round after the Masters champion battled to a 71 to stay two under.

"That was probably the hardest nine holes I've played," he said, referring to the back nine.

Discussing the 238-yard 17th, and then the 502-yard 15th, he added: "I probably don't hit a three-wood on a par-three very often. I probably don't hit driver and a three-wood really solid on a par-four and don't get there in two, either."

There are six major champions in the top 10, with Adam Scott and Justin Thomas at level par after they enjoyed easier early conditions to post 66 and 67 respectively.

And England's Matthew Jordan, who impressed on his home course in finishing joint 10th at Royal Liverpool last year, is also at level par after his third successive 71.

