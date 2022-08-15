Rose Ayling-Ellis teams up with Barbie with first ever behind-the-ear hearing aid doll

Rose Ayling-Ellis poses with first ever Barbie doll with hearing aids (Mattel)

Eastenders actress and Strictly Come Dancing 2021 winner Rose Ayling-Ellis is appearing in a new Barbie campaign for their first ever doll with a behind-the-ear hearing aid.

The 27-year-old holder of the glitterball trophy is known for bringing national attention to British Sign Language users, as a deaf individual who was born to hearing parents, and is now partnering up with Barbie for their inclusivity campaign.

Ayling-Ellis is one of four models in the inclusive line of new dolls for ‘Rose, Barbie and Friends’.

(PA)

This comes as the Mattel Barbie brand celebrates a broader view of beauty, enabling kids to play with more dolls that reflect themselves.

The Albert Square star said: “It’s so important for children to be able to see themselves represented in the toys they play with.

Actress Rose Ayling-Ellis & models James with vitiligo, Faisha with a prosthetic leg & Renee who is paraplegic pose with new inclusive Barbie dolls that mirror their differences (Mattel)

“When I was little, I would draw hearing aids onto my Barbie dolls to make them look like me, so I am thrilled that Mattel is releasing more dolls that encourage kids to celebrate and embrace their differences.”

Mattel also worked with and consulted experts in their fields on the new dolls to accurately portray the hearing aids.

Other dolls in the campaign include the first Ken doll with vitiligo, a new doll with a prosthetic limb and a doll with a wheelchair.

Ayling-Ellis appears in the campaign besides inspiring models Jamie, 17, a student with vitiligo, Renee, a model and paraplegic wheelchair user, and Faisha, a yoga teacher and model with a below-the-knee prosthetic limb.

The dolls have been created with everybody in mind to encourage inclusion, and not only for those with diversities.

Rose Ayling-Ellis poses with first ever Barbie doll with hearing aids (Mattel)

Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie and Dolls, Mattel, Inc. said: “It’s important for kids to see themselves reflected in product and to encourage play with dolls that don’t resemble them to help them understand and celebrate the importance of inclusion.”

The new Barbie dolls are on sale in the UK from Thursday, August 18.