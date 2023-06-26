Rose Ayling-Ellis' 'moving' BBC documentary praised by viewers

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Actress and Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis had her moving BBC documentary, Rose Ayling-Ellis: Signs for Change, air on Monday night (June 26) – garnering positive reaction from viewers.

Ayling-Ellis, who won Strictly in 2021, starred in the documentary, which is a personal journey into the deaf experience. The film tracks her performances in Shakespeare's As You Like It and EastEnders, as well as her Strictly win with Giovanni Pernice.

Meanwhile, she also met with members of the deaf community and charity workers, as well as sharing personal conversations with her own family members about her upbringing as a deaf child.





The show was greeted warmly by viewers, with many taking to social media to air their appreciation and admiration for Ayling-Ellis and referring to her as a "hero" and an "inspiration."

Really interesting and lovely documentary by Rose Ayling-Ellis just now. What a hero she is. — Jack Faulkner (@jackfaulkner) June 26, 2023

Just finished watching the programme about Rose Ayling-Ellis. What an inspiration that lady is. I was totally absorbed and found it a ‘real eye opener!’ Great respect. — Bob Shenton (@BobShenton) June 26, 2023

Isn’t Rose Ayling-Ellis a wonderful young woman? We need more people like her. Bunches of Roses everywhere. — Andrew Brechin (@AndrewBrechin) June 26, 2023

The programme also provoked some personal reactions from viewers, with many taking to Twitter to share their own stories in connection to Ayling-Ellis' documentary.

One fan wrote: "Watching Rose Ayling-Ellis’ TV programme is incredibly moving, so beautiful. It reminds me why my job as a trainee audiologist is so important, I can’t wait to be fully qualified."

Another explained: "Rose Ayling-Ellis: #SignsForChange is a must watch programme for everyone. It was captivating, heartwarming & relatable. My #deafness wasn't picked up until I was 5 yrs old & now grateful to feel valued. It is about understanding our communication dialogue."

@BBC Rose Ayling-Ellis: #SignsForChange is a must watch programme for everyone. It was captivating, heartwarming & relatable. My #deafness wasn't picked up until I was 5 yrs old & now grateful to feel valued. It is about understanding our communication dialogue. #SignsForChange https://t.co/HphXa43tEI — Dr. Julie McElroy (@JulieMcElroy) June 26, 2023

Importantly, it also raised awareness for deaf people and their experiences, with one fan writing, "Watching Rose Ayling-Ellis signs for change. I just want to learn sign language even more."

Signs for Change aired on BBC One on Monday June 26 at 9pm. It is also available to watch on iPlayer.

