Rose Ayling-Ellis calls for free access to sign language lessons

Rose Ayling-Ellis

Actress Rose Ayling-Ellis is calling for sign language lessons to be made freely available to those who need them - such as the parents and guardians of deaf children. The current funding for sign language tuition has been described as inconsistent and insufficient.

"Being deaf is not something that you overcome, it's something that you embrace," says Rose Ayling-Ellis.

The 28-year-old Olivier-nominated star made history when she became the first deaf actress to play a regular character on EastEnders and won Strictly Come Dancing in 2021.

But as a British Sign Language (BSL) user, she says she cannot believe that some parents and guardians of deaf children have to pay for sign language tuition.

"It's a shame that you have to pay to communicate with your own child," she told the BBC.

British Sign Language is taught in levels - from one to six. Some basic or taster courses can be free, but the cost of accredited courses can vary from about £200 to £700, depending on the level and the provider.

Rose started signing when she was two years old

Martin McLean, senior policy advisor at the National Deaf Children's Society (NDCS), says funding earmarked by local authorities for BSL tuition is insufficient, "meaning that most parents wanting to learn BSL to any meaningful level will have to fork out hundreds, sometimes thousands, of pounds in tuition fees".

He adds that the funding model is inconsistent - so while some local authorities provide funding, others don't, leading to a "postcode lottery".

"Amid the cost of living crisis, it is wrong that families may have to choose between learning a language that is vital for their children, or simply paying their electricity bill," says Mr McLean.

Rose mostly lip-reads and uses her hearing aid, but she says she misses a lot of what is being said, so also uses a sign language interpreter on occasion.

Sign language is not just about the gestures made with your hands, it also involves facial expressions. It has its own grammar, vocabulary and regional variations.

After her appearance on Strictly, learning to sign became a real trend, Rose says, but this hasn't always been the case.

When Rose was a child, her parents were discouraged from teaching her sign language - other family members had received advice from a professional who said it would stop her from learning to talk. But research has shown that rather than hinder speech development, sign language may actually encourage it.

Rose's mother says she knew how important it was to communicate, and found the money for sign language tuition.

"As she learnt, she taught me," says Rose. "I found talking difficult, so having some basic sign language really helped."

More than 90% of deaf children are born to hearing parents, who are less likely to have experience of BSL. The British Deaf Association (BDA) says that language acquisition in the first five years of life is essential - and inadequate access to any form of language can lead to life-long consequences for a child's cognitive development and wellbeing.

Katie lives in Cornwall with her husband Joe and their son Alvie

Katie Littlejohns, whose two-year-old son Alvie is deaf, set up a petition calling for the government to fund free BSL classes for all parents and guardians of deaf children.

She says she felt overwhelmed when she found out, when he was seven weeks old, that Alvie was deaf - as there was so much she had to learn.

"He was fitted with his hearing aids at 10 weeks and I asked if we would need to learn sign language, but we were told, 'Oh no, don't worry, you don't need to.'"

Hearing aids are amazing says Katie, but there can be certain situations where they might not work as well, such as loud and busy environments, so she decided to learn to sign. But she was shocked that, in many cases, families were having to pay for the courses.

"I have a friend, her little boy is completely deaf, he can't wear hearing aids or a cochlear implant," says Katie. "She's managed to secure some funding. Her son will only be able to use BSL and her family has spent thousands - he's two. Everybody needs communication and why does it have a price tag?"

A spokesperson for the Department for Education in England said: "Many local authorities will already fund sign language lessons for parents of deaf children, and we provide funding for a range of British Sign Language qualifications through our adult education budget and advanced learner loans."

A spokesperson for the Scottish government said work was under way to develop a new BSL national plan, adding that it provided annual funding to the NDCS which has supported opportunities for families to learn the basics of BSL.

A Welsh government spokesperson said BSL was included in the curriculum for Wales alongside Welsh, English and other languages and there is "guidance for supporting progression in BSL for deaf BSL users as well as allowing schools to introduce BSL to other learners".

In Northern Ireland, the Department for Communities said it was committed to introducing sign language legislation which includes "provision of free family sign language BSL/ISL (Irish Sign Language) classes to deaf children, their parents/guardians, siblings and grandparents". But it added that executive approval was required for the legislation to pass - and the executive is not currently functioning.

When the music fell silent in the middle of her couple's choice dance on Strictly Come Dancing, Rose wanted the moment to encapsulate how joyful it is to be deaf.

Since her victory, and the visibility of her interpreter on screen alongside presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, attitudes towards sign language have been changing.

Rose and her dance partner Giovanni's performance on Strictly has been viewed over 30 million times

In 2022, the British Sign Language Bill was passed, recognising BSL as an official language of England, Scotland and Wales. The Department for Education in England says it is working towards a new BSL GCSE qualification, which will be available in schools from September 2025.

A spokesperson for the Scottish government has also said that the General Teaching Council is working with the University of Edinburgh on the development of an undergraduate degree in Primary Education and BSL, which "would lead to graduates qualifying as primary teachers with enhanced BSL skills".

In February 2023, Rose was nominated for an Olivier award for her creative signing in a production of Shakespeare's As You Like It in the West End of London.

"I never overcame my deafness and I'm so glad I didn't, because I don't think I would be at the Oliviers if I didn't celebrate my identity," she says.

"It is amazing to have this recognition, but more needs to change, sign language should be a right not a privilege. Society needs to accept that this is our language and it should be freely available to all who need it."

