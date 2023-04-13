Rosario's tie-breaking HR in 8th sends Braves past Reds, 5-4

ATLANTA (AP) — Eddie Rosario led off the eighth inning with a tie-breaking home run and the Atlanta Braves beat Cincinnati 5-4 on Wednesday night to sweep the three-game series and extend the Reds' frustrations in close games.

Rosario's first homer of the season landed in the Braves' bullpen behind the centerfield wall, breaking a 4-4 tie. Buck Farmer (0-3) gave up the homer as the Reds fell to 0-5 in one-run games, including each of the three losses in Atlanta.

Cincinnati's Hunter Greene allowed three runs on seven hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks in six innings. Greene ended the sixth by striking out Ehire Adrianza and Marcell Ozuna, giving the 23-year-old right-hander his third career game with double-digit strikeouts.

Greene outlasted Spencer Strider in the matchup of hard-throwing young right-handers.

Strider, 24, recorded nine strikeouts for the third straight start but allowed three runs in five innings. Tyler Stephenson's two-run single gave the Reds a 2-0 lead in the first, and Will Myers' bases-loaded groundout in the third drove in a run.

Greene left the game with a 4-3 lead. Ronald Acuña Jr. tied the game with his third hit, a single off Ian Gibaut in the seventh to drive in Sam Hilliard, who walked and stole second.

Acuña had a two-run single up the middle in the second. Sean Murphy's double drove in Austin Riley for a 3-3 tie in the third.

After Kirby Yates (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth, A.J. Minter recorded the final three outs for his second save in three chances.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: 1B Joey Votto is hitting .125 (4 for 32) in the first games of his injury rehabilitation stint at Triple-A Louisville as he returns from left rotator cuff/biceps surgery. Votto, 39, has 20 strikeouts and three walks after hitting .182 in 22 at-bats in spring training.

Braves: SS Orlando Arcia was hit on his left wrist by a 97 mph fastball from Greene in the second. He remained in the game until being replaced by Adrianza, who pinch-hit in the third. The Braves said X-rays on Arcia's wrist were negative. No other details were immediately available.

UP NEXT

Reds: LHP Nick Lodolo, who set a career high with 12 strikeouts while receiving no decision in a 3-2 loss at Philadelphia on Saturday, will face the Phillies again at home on Thursday night. LHP Bailey Falter (0-1, 2.61 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Phillies.

Braves: Following an off day on Thursday, RHP Charlie Morton (1-1, 4.35) is scheduled to start Friday night's opener of a three-game series at Kansas City against RHP Brady Singer (1-0, 4.91).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Charles Odum, The Associated Press