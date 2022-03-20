Rosario v Newell’s delayed after ‘number of grenades’ damage pitch

Photograph: Rodrigo Abd/AP

The derby game in Argentina’s top flight between Rosario Central and Newell’s Old Boys kicked off late on Sunday after “a number of grenades”, which had been thrown on to the field by fans, blew holes in the playing surface.

The fixture, a local derby between two fierce rivals in the Santa Fe province, is one of the major dates in the country’s football calendar.

On Thursday evening, 30,000 Newell’s fans gathered at their club’s stadium where there was a firework display to give the team a send off ahead of Sunday’s game.

The moment a grenade was thrown onto the pitch prior to the Clásico Rosarino. #Newells pic.twitter.com/hFwckz6cq6 — Newell's Old Boys - English (@Newells_en) March 20, 2022

The Newell’s Old Boys official Twitter account wrote: “Kick-off is being delayed as the referee is briefed by the Head of Security. A number of grenades that were thrown onto the pitch have made holes in the pitch.”

Newell’s won the game 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal from Juan García, with the forward flicking home from close range after some pinball in Rosario’s penalty area.