Rosario Dawson’s ‘Briarpatch’ Canceled After One Season at USA Network

Click here to read the full article.

“Briarpatch,” the Rosario Dawson-led anthology series, has been canceled after only one season at USA Network.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The cancelation was confirmed by showrunner Andy Greenwald, who posted the news on Twitter. “Briarpatch” finished its brief 10-episode run back in April.

More from Variety

“Just wanted to let you know some disappointing news before you hear it from anyone else: ‘Briarpatch’ isn’t returning for another season at USA,” Greenwald tweeted. “Though I’ve known for months, it’s still a bummer. We had an amazing story planned for S2 and I was luck enough to work with the most amazing writers and crew, all of whom were itching to get back to work. I think we were going to do something special.”

Greenwald went on to hint that the series could potentially be revived elsewhere: “If enough people keep checking the show out on demand, anything’s possible.”

The first season was based on the Ross Thomas book of the same name. It followed Allegra Dill (Dawson), a dogged investigator returning to her border-town Texas home after her sister is murdered. What begins as a search for a killer turns into an all-consuming fight to bring her corrupt hometown to its knees. The series also starred Jay R. Ferguson, Brian Geraghty, and Edi Gathegi.

“Briarpatch” was received generally positive reviews, but failed to attract a substantial audience, at least on linear. Season 1 averaged just under 500,000 Live+Same Day viewers.

Greenwald adapted “Briarpatch” for television and executive produced along with “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail via Esmail Corp and Anonymous Content’s Chad Hamilton.

Story continues

Near the end of his statement, Greenwald revealed that he has signed a new deal with the show’s producer UCP, and teased that he already “a bunch of pots on a number of burners.”





Ana Lily Amirpour directed the pilot and also served as an executive producer. Dawson served as producer in addition to starring. UCP and Paramount Television produce the series.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.