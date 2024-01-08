Rosamund Pike Wore A 'Protective Veil' To Golden Globes After Ski Accident

The Golden Globes red carpet brought out all the big names in the acting world on January 7, and naturally, the outfits did not disappoint. However, plenty of people watching at home may have noticed that Rosamund Pike rolled up to the red carpet in a rather unique look that covered part of her face.

For the big event, the 44-year-old Saltburn star was working a gorgeous lacy, black Dior dress that paired with a matching fascinator and veil, which partially covered her face. And while the fascinator-veil combo could have easily been brushed off as a fun fashion moment, Rosamund shared on the red carpet that there was a different reason she opted for this unique look—she was recently in an accident.

All things considered, it seems like Rosamund is doing just fine now. After all, she did show up at an awards show. But if you're curious to know more about what happened, here's everything to know about Rosamund Pike's accident, and how she's doing now.

What happened to Rosamund Pike?

Rosamund shared in a red carpet interview with Variety that she was wearing a “protective veil” at the awards show because she had been in a “skiing accident and I had to think, ‘not what you want when you’re coming to the Golden Globes.’” So, Rosamund initially made a few adjustments to her Golden Globes look that would be able to shield her still-healing face.

“I thought, ‘I need to do something,’” she said during the interview, explaining her choice to wear the veil. She went on: “Actually, it’s healed but I kind of fell in love with the look.”

And while Rosamund says her face was "smashed up" back on December 26, she was certainly glowing when she hit the red carpet, protective veil and all.

The actress hasn't shared more details yet about what happened during the accident, or any other health insights.

When was the ski accident?

Rosamund revealed that the accident actually occurred during the holidays, “over Christmas." Apparently, she wasn't feeling her best the day after Christmas, and said that “on the 26th of December, my face was entirely smashed up.”

However, as of January 7, Rosamund went on to share several photos on Instagram from a Golden Globes pre-party, where she looked totally bruise-free:



Glad you’re feeling better, Rosamund!

