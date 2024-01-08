Rosamund Pike wears 'protective veil' to Golden Globes after skiing accident: 'My face was entirely smashed up'

While being interviewed on the red carpet, the “Saltburn” actress revealed she was injured on Dec. 26.

Some fashion choices are about practicality. Yes, even the glamorous ones.

Rosamund Pike is a prime example. On Sunday, the actress arrived at the Golden Globes wearing a lacy veiled headpiece — but she wasn't making a style statement.

“It’s a protective veil for the occasion,” Pike told Variety's Marc Malkin on the red carpet, before divulging the details. “I had an accident over Christmas, actually. I had a skiing accident. And I had to think, that’s not what you want knowing you’re coming to the Golden Globes on the seventh of January.”

Amy Sussman/Getty Rosamund Pike at the Golden Globes

Pike said that when the accident occurred on Dec. 26, her face was “entirely smashed up and I thought I needed to do something.” She explained that her injuries have now healed, but clearly, the veil still fit the occasion.

Pike also joked that her outfit was perfectly suited given her nomination for Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn. The film sees her playing Lady Elspeth Catton, an ultra-posh glamorous aristocrat with no inkling that she’s wildly out of touch. “You have to channel it, don’t you?” Pike said, hinting that the lacy ensemble is a nod to her character. “Either a weird sort of funeral vibe or maybe she wore black for her wedding.”

Rosamund Pike says she had a skiing accident the day after Christmas. #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/bTYJ1neAOi pic.twitter.com/HWqVitwVfY — Variety (@Variety) January 7, 2024





Fennell’s sophomore feature follows Barry Keoghan as an Oxford student drawn into the orbit of the charming and uber-rich Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to spend a summer at Saltburn, his eccentric family's sprawling estate. The film has earned two acting nominations at the Globes, for Keoghan and Pike.

