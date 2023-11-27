Rosalynn Carter to lie in repose in Atlanta ahead of Wednesday funeral

Rosalynn Carter was set to lie in repose at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta on Monday evening as the funeral for the formidable first lady approaches later this week.

Monday marks the first of three days of tributes and celebrations of Rosalynn Carter, who died a week ago at age 96 in her home of Plains, Georgia.

She was a key adviser and political campaigner for her peanut farmer husband, Jimmy, a Democrat who served a single term in the White House from 1977 to 1981. The 99-year-old former president entered hospice care in February.

The Carter family has invited the first lady’s fans and admirers to offer their respects as she lies in repose from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at her husband’s presidential library. A repose service was scheduled for Monday afternoon.

A family motorcade stopped at the Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Sciences Complex at Georgia Southwestern State University on Monday morning.

About 200 people gathered under buzzing helicopters and watched as a wreath of white flowers was placed outside the science complex, reported The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jimmy was not in the motorcade, the newspaper said.

The family motorcade is set to continue on to a church at Emory University in Atlanta on Tuesday, according to a schedule of the ceremonies. The funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday.

Rosalynn Carter, nicknamed “Steel Magnolia,” represented a new type of first lady: She carried a briefcase to the White House, attended Cabinet meetings and traveled widely, pushing for human rights abroad and at home.

In a statement after her death, Jimmy Carter said, “Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished.”

“She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it,” he said in the statement. “As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

_____