Rosalynn Carter: Bidens and former first ladies in Georgia for tribute service

Ex-President Jimmy Carter has joined his successors, Joe Biden and Bill Clinton, at a memorial service for his wife Rosalynn in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Mr Carter - who is 99 and receiving hospice care - arrived at the service in a wheelchair dressed in a dark suit. He is not expected to speak.

First Lady Jill Biden and her four living predecessors are also at the service, which includes several other senior US politicians.

Mrs Carter died aged 96 this month.

She was diagnosed with dementia in May and entered hospice care in Georgia in the days prior to her death.

Her 77-year marriage to Mr Carter - who served in the White House between 1977-81 - remains the longest of any first couple.

Ceremonies celebrating the life and legacy of Mrs Carter began on Monday, when her body was moved by motorcade from her home in the small town of Plains to Atlanta.

The procession made several short stops along the way, including at her alma mater Georgia Southwestern State University, where staff laid wreaths at a statue dedicated to her.

On Tuesday, her motorcade arrived at the Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church at Emory University for the tribute service shortly after 13:20 local time (18:20 GMT).

All four living first ladies - Melania Trump, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton - are attending the service. However, former presidents George W Bush and Barack Obama were not present.

Mr and Mrs Clinton and Mrs Obama travelled to Georgia with President Biden on Air Force One.

Vice President Kamala Harris, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Georgia Senators Jon Ossoff, Raphael Warnock and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens were also in attendance.

It was initially unclear whether President Carter, who has been receiving hospice care since February, would attend. He has suffered from health issues, including a melanoma that spread to his liver and brain.

But the Carter Centre told US media on Tuesday morning that he intended to attend the entire service. He is joined by all four of their children and 11 living grandchildren.

"My mother was the glue that held our family together through the ups and downs and thicks and thins of our family's politics," Chip Carter, her son, said as the service began.

"They gave us a great example of how a couple should relate. My mother Rosalynn Carter was a great woman, and pretty to look at, too

A long-time aide to Mrs Carter, Kathryn Cade, hailed the former first lady's "boundless" passion for helping those less fortunate.

The ceremony will feature Mrs Carter's favourite passages from the bible and will include live performances from musicians Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. The pair are friends of the Carters and have worked with the non-profit Habitat for Humanity projects.

On Wednesday morning, a private funeral service will take place for family and close friends at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains.