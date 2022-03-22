Rosalind Brewer, Walgreens CEO, says she’s ‘in the most rewarding moment of my career’

Suzette Hackney, USA TODAY
·7 min read

Rosalind Brewer is one of USA TODAY’s Women of the Year, a recognition of women across the country who have made a significant impact. The annual program is a continuation of Women of the Century, a 2020 project that commemorated the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote. Meet this year’s honorees at womenoftheyear.usatoday.com.

Rosalind "Roz" Brewer was at the top of her game – employed as an executive at Starbucks Coffee Co., living in Seattle, a city she loves, and feeling fulfilled professionally and personally.

And then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Brewer began to reassess her calling, her impact, her purpose.

That led her – like so many others – to a pandemic career change.

In March 2021, Brewer became CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, a move that would prove to be pivotal, particularly as the drug store chain began helping to distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccines. Still, it wasn't an easy decision to leave a stable career at an unstable time.

"The pandemic was really hitting me at a certain point in my life at a time where I saw the virus impacting communities that needed some form of, first, education, and then to actually really get behind being vaccinated," she said. "So that first of all touched me, but what's most important is looking at it through a much longer-view lens and thinking about the health inequities across the United States."

Brewer is one of corporate America's most prominent women and Black female executives. She is the only Black woman serving as chief executive of an S&P 500 company. Before that, she was chief operating officer and a board member at Starbucks. In 2019, she was appointed to Amazon's board of directors, its fourth woman and second Black director, but she relinquished the role when she joined Walgreens. Brewer has also held executive positions at Walmart, Sam's Club and Kimberly-Clark.

Brewer, 60, has plenty on her plate overseeing Walgreens' more than 9,000 stores nationally, but she's also concerned about women who have left the workforce in droves – many prompted by pandemic responsibilities such as child care.

Brewer, who mentors students at her alma mater, Spelman College – a historically Black liberal arts college for women in Atlanta – wants to offer encouraging words for women to step back in the workplace and take charge. Women, she said, can prevail at what she sees as two imperative points of influence: leading social initiatives related to diversity and equity, and transforming and growing corporate America.

"One of the questions I get sometimes is, 'Can you have it all?' And my response to that is 'Yes, you can.' Maybe not all at the same time, maybe not right out of college, maybe not when you think you should have it, but you absolutely can have it all. Pace yourself, take your time, learn deeply, be an agile learner, and it'll come."

Still, Brewer concedes that some of her career decisions were based on the supportive leadership teams where she worked, as opposed to the mission and values of those companies. She struggled with that. But Walgreens, she said, aligns with her desire to improve health access and outcomes for Americans while striving to serve as an inspiring leader herself.

"I am in the most rewarding moment of my career right now," Brewer said. "I see the patients and customers that come into our buildings, and I also see our pharmacists who are serving people who are counting on them. They are trying to make sure that everyone's vaccinated. They're teaching and training their customers, and they're working long hours and I want to be part of the solution to help them have a better career in a better job at the same time."

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

What is the role of women, in particular, in regard to social change? What you’re doing is partially social change, right?

A lot of the work that I'm doing right now is about social change, and thinking about what health care will look like in the future, and how do we make it easier and reduce health outcomes and the cost of health care.

The difference between a woman's leadership is that a woman tends to be much more of a servant leader. And they think about their employees before they think about themselves.

Who paved the way for you?

There's been quite a few. Thinking back to that on my parents, my dad working three jobs, my mom working the midnight shift at one of the big three auto companies in Detroit. And when you see that kind of work ethic, you get up every morning, you get charged, you jump on two feet, and you keep it moving. I have had some of the greatest exposure, I think, that has actually prepared me for this job that I'm doing right now.

Do you have advice for people who are not in the big office or board room, but are looking to champion diversity and inclusivity? What can they do?

In the post-George Floyd world, the advice that I would give for those who are maybe not in a leadership position, those who may be even college students – what I say to my mentees is, "First and foremost, it's really clear that there is a part of our environment that just has not been listened to or heard, or felt like they've been seen."

I really encourage people to think about that person sitting by themselves and who they want to be, and be open minded. My encouragement to those who are maybe not in leadership positions is to make sure that everyone around you feels listened to and heard. I think even if you talk to individuals in the white community, there's also a lost part of our society that doesn't feel counted on and counted in, and that's regardless of race and gender.

We've got to be the best listeners we possibly can, we've got to make sure that we get engagement, because it's going to take everybody.

What was your career trajectory? What, as a child, did you hope to do and how far off are you from that?

I never looked for or thought about a title, quite honestly, because I didn't see a lot of titles around me growing up. I had more of an intrinsic feel of who I want it to be. What I wanted to change, the environments I wanted to be in, and I've been an avid learner my entire life.

I look for sometimes the hardest jobs to do to challenge myself and to remain engaged. As my career progressed, I always thought about wanting to be in the room where the decisions are made.

What is your definition of courage?

I really think about doing the right thing when no one is listening, when you don't have an audience, when it's just you, and you're not influenced by, you know, will I get a promotion? Will I show up on social media? Did I say the right thing?

You've got to do the right thing when no one's listening, when there's no audience, when it's just you, because you're going to live with that decision.

My guiding principle that I always subscribe to is making sure that I maintain my personal integrity. And that's really important to me, because in the leadership roles that I've been in, as you can imagine, I have to represent many different facets. I have to make sure that I'm satisfying my shareholders, satisfying my team members at the lowest levels of the company, developing my executive leadership team, and saying that they can prosper and make the right decisions. But it all starts with me. I put that in front of me every day; when I wake up, I think about who am I and how I want to lead.

When you are the only woman at that table, or maybe the only person of color at that table, how do you prepare for those moments?

So many times I am the only one at the table, or the only one in the room that's a person of color or a woman, and I can remember early on in my career where that probably impacted my self-esteem because I felt like nobody cared, nobody would listen to just little me over here in this one little seat. Now it doesn't faze me because I absolutely understand why I'm in that room. I take full advantage of it. I think my responses, my engagement, my influence comes from who I am as a woman of color. And I bring that to bear.

National columnist/deputy opinion editor Suzette Hackney is a member of USA TODAY'S Editorial Board.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Women of the Year: Walgreens CEO Rosalind Brewer on COVID

