Rosalía wins album of the year, 95-year-old wins best new artist: 2022 Latin Grammys winners list

Rosalía walked into the 2022 Latin Grammys with eight nominations and concluded the night with four honors including winning album of the year for "Motomami," her third studio album.

When accepting the award, the 30-year-old was in tears and said, in Spanish: "Thank you so much. 'Motomami' was a record I had to fight really hard to create … but it's brought me so much happiness. Thank you for always supporting my music even when it's constantly changing."

The Spanish singer-songwriter was in good company, too, as she walked the red carpet with her sister as well as partner, reggaeton star Rauw Alejandro, ahead of the awards show ceremony, which took place at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During her speech, the "Hentai" singer gave the "love of my life" a shoutout. "Baby, I love you," she said to Alejandro.

Bad Bunny, who was not in attendance, won five Latin Grammys Thursday including for best urban music album for "Un Verano Sin Ti."

Rosalia accepts the award for album of the year for "Motomami."

On Twitter, the reggaeton star thanked the Latin Recording Academy for his honors and dedicated them to the Dominican Republic. "And to the dembow movement, the artists, producers, dancers, and music video directors," he wrote. "Thank you for the inspiration, this Grammy is yours."

The night saw other historic moments, including Cuban singer-songwriter Angela Alvarez, 95, winning best new artist and proving it's never too late to chase after your dreams "with faith and love." Alvarez is the oldest musician to be nominated in the best new artist category at the awards show.

Angela Alvarez accepts the award for best new artist.

She tied for the honor with 25-year-old Mexican singer Silvana Estrada.

"This year the majority of artists for best new artist were mainly women," the young singer said during her speech. "This prize was already ours."

Marco Antonio Solis was honored with the 2022 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year award at Thursday's awards show.

One of the night's highest honors belonged to one of the most lauded singer-songwriters in Latin music: Marco Antonio Solís.

The Mexican icon was honored with the 2022 Latin Recording Academy Award for Person of the Year. After being honored, he performed a medley of his greatest hits including "Tu Carcel," "Se Veía Venir" and "La Venia Bendita."

"My heart is flooded with gratitude. … Congratulations to all the nominees, all the winners, and to everyone who's dreaming of being up here one day," Solís said during his speech. "Don't lose your faith. One day you'll be up here."

Con el corazón lleno de gratitud, @MarcoASolis esta noche reconocido como Persona del Año. 👏🔝 #LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/zn47FXcHFW — Univision (@Univision) November 18, 2022

Thalía, Luis Fonsi, and Laura Pausini performed "Si No Te Hubieras Ido"; Sin Bandera and Carin León sang “¿A Dónde Vamos A Parar?”; and Goyo, Aymée Nuviola and Gente De Zona covered Solis' “Más Que Tu Amigo.”

Check out the biggest winners of the night below (in bold):

Record of the Year

"Pa Mis Muchachas" - Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole featuring Nathy Peluso

"Castillos de Arena" - Pablo Alborán

"Envolver" - Anitta

"Pa'lla Voy" - Marc Anthony

"Ojitos Lindos" - Bad Bunny and Bomba Estéreo

"Pegao" - Camila

"Tocarte" - Jorge Drexler and C. Tangana

"Provenza" - Karol G

"Valelapena" - Juan Luis Guerra

"La Fama" - Rosalía featuring The Weeknd

"Te Felecito" - Shakira and Rauw Alejandro

"Baloncito Viejo" - Carlos Vives & Camilo

Album of the Year

"Aguilera" - Christina Aguilera

"Pa'lla Voy" - Marc Anthony

"Un Verano Sin Ti" - Bad Bunny

"Deja" - Bomba Estéreo

"Tinta y Tiempo" - Jorge Drexler

"Ya No Somos Los Mismos" - Elsa y Elmar

"Viajante" - Fonseca

"Motomami" - Rosalía

"Sanz" - Alejandro Sanz

"Dharma" - Sebastián Yatra

Song of the Year

"A Veces Bien y A Veces Mal" - Ricky Martin featuring Reik

"Agua" - Daddy Yankee, Rauw Alejandro & Nile Rodgers

"Algo Es Mejor" - Mon Laferte

"Baloncito Viejo" - Carles Vives and Camilo

"Besos En La Frente" - Fonseca

"Encontrarme" - Carla Morrison

"Hentai" - Rosalía

"Índigo" - Camilo and Evaluna Montaner

"Pa Mis Muchachas" - Christina Aguilera, Nicki Nicole and Becky G, featuring Nathy Peluso

"Provenza" - Karol G

"Tacones Rojos" - Sebastián Yatra

"Tocarte" - Jorge Drexler and C. Tangana

Best New Artist

Angela Alvarez

Sofía Campos

Cande Y Paulo

Clarissa

Silvana Estrada

Pol Granch

Nabález

Tiare

Vale

Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Nicole Zignago

Best Pop Vocal Album

"Ya No Somos Los Mismos" - Elsa Y Elmar

"Amor Que Merecemos" - Kany García

"Clichés" - Jesse and Joy

"El Renaciemnto" - Carla Morrison

"Dharma" - Sebastian Yatra

John Legend, left, and Sebastián Yatra perform "Tacones Rojos."

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

"Aguilera" - Christina Aguilera

"Viajante" - Fonseca

"Filarmónico 20 Años" - Marta Gómez

"La Vida" - Kurt

"Frecuencia" - Sin Bandera

Best Pop Song

"Baloncito Viejo" - Carlos Vives and Camilo

"Besos En La Frente" - Fonseca

"Índigo" - Camilo and Evaluna Montaner

"La Guerrailla De La Concordia" - Jorge Drexler

"Tacones Rojos" - Sebastían Yatra

Christina Aguilera accepts the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album award for “Aguilera”.

Best Urban Fusion/Performance

"Pa Mis Muchachas" - Christina Aguilera, Nicki Nicole and Becky G, featuring Nathy Peluso

"Santo" - Christina Aguilera and Ozuna

"Volví" - Aventura and Bad Bunny

"Titi Me Preguntó" - Bad Bunny

"This Is Not America" - Residente, featuring Ibeyi

Best Reggaeton Performance

"Desesperados" - Rauw Alejandro and Chencho Corlene

"Envolver" - Anitta

"Yonaguni" - Bad Bunny

"Nicky Jam: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 41" - Bizarrap and Nicky Jam

"Lo Siento BB:/" - Tainy, Bad Bunny and Julieta Venegas

Best Urban Music Album

"Respira" - Akapellah

"Trap Cake Vol. 2" - Rauw Alejandro

"Los Favorites 2.5" - Arcangel

"Un Verano Sin Ti" - Bad Bunny

"Animal" - Maria Becerra

Best Rap/Hip Hop Song

"Amor" - Akapellah

"Dance Crip" - Santiago Ruiz, Brian Taylor and Trueno

"Demuseo" - Bad Bunny

"El gran robo, pt. 2" - Daddy Yankee and Lito MC Cassidy

"Freestyle 15" - Farina

Best Urban Song

"Desesperados" - Rauw Alejandro and Chencho Corleone

"Lo Siento BB:/" - Bad Bunny

"MAMIII" - Becky G and Karol G

"Ojos Rojos" - Nicky Jam

"Titi Me Preguntó" - Bad Bunny

Best Salsa Album

"Será Que Se Acabó" - Alexander Abreu y Havana D'Primera

"Pa'lla Voy" - Marc Anthony

"Luis Figueroa" - Luis Figueroa

"Y Te Lo Dice…" - Luisito Ayala y La Puerto Rican Power

"Lado A Lado B" - Víctor Manuelle

Marc Anthony accepts the award for best salsa album for "Pa'lla Voy."

Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album

"Mexicana Enamorada" - Ángela Aguilar

"Mi Herencia, Mi Sangre" - Majo Aguilar

"40 Aniversario Embajadores del Mariachi by Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez" - Mariachi Sol de Mexico de José Hernández

"EP #1 Forajido" - Christian Nodal

"Qué Ganas De Verte (Deluxe)" - Marco Antonio Solis

Best Short Form Music Video

"MIA" - Cami

"This Is Not America" - Residente featuring Ibeyi, Lisa-Kaindé Diaz and Naomi Diaz

"A Carta Cabal" - Guitarricadelafuente

"Hentai" - Rosalía

"Nadie" - Sin Bandera

"Tocarte" - Jorge Drexler, featuring C. Tangana

Best Long Form Music Video

"Bailaora (Mis Pies Son Mi Voz)" - Siudy Garrido

"Hasta la Raíz: El Documental" - Natalia Lafourcade

"Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance) - Rosalía

"Romeo Santos: King of Bachata (Documentary)" - Romeo Santos

"Matria" - Vetusta Morla

For the full list of 2022 Latin Grammys winners go here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Latin Grammys 2022: Full winners list including Bad Bunny, Rosalía