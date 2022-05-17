Rosalía Is the Star of SKIMS' First Bi-Lingual Campaign

Spanish singer Rosalía features in the latest campaign from shapewear brand SKIMS, marking the artist's first-ever fashion partnership.

The new campaign sees Rosalía wearing pieces from the brand's best-selling cotton collection in a 15-second ad, directed and shot by long-time collaborator Donna Trope. It's the brand's first-ever bi-lingual campaign, with all content set to be distributed in both Spanish and English. The new launch comes shortly after SKIMS released its new Boyfriend collection, which saw the return of the brand's signature unisex styles.

Brand founder Kim Kardashian said that "Rosalía’s willingness to push the boundaries and experiment with her music and personal style has been a huge inspiration for me. This campaign is all about the energy and confidence that she brings to the world. I’m especially excited that she’s wearing pieces from our best-selling Cotton Collection -- they’re classic, cool and breathable everyday essentials that everyone feels good in."

Rosalía added: "I love SKIMS. They are so comfy and make me feel very sexy at the same time. I’m so excited that I finally got the chance to collaborate, especially in their Cotton Collection which is my fave."

