Rosalía receives mixed reactions for SNL solo debut: ‘Probably the worst performance I’ve ever seen’

(SNL/NBC)

Spanish singer Rosalía made her solo debut on Saturday Night Live earlier this evening (12 March) but received mixed reactions to her performance.

The acclaimed artist played two songs and made a powerful impression with an oversized quilted dress which she wore for her second track, “La Fama”, which was originally recorded with The Weeknd. However, fans online had differing thoughts on her appearance on the long-running comedy show.

“Tonight’s Saturday Night Live musical guest Rosalía is brought to you by Bed Bath & Beyond,” wrote one, commenting on her dramatic outfit.

Another added: “Why is Rosalía wearing a comforter and a no slip bathmat on her head?”

Some even suggested that she was lip synching instead of singing live. “One thing I have in common with Rosalia is that neither of us were actually singing on #SNL,” commented one Twitter user.

“Rosalia or whatever is probably the worst snl performance I’ve ever seen,” added another.

However, some backed the performance, with one writing: “Really great singing performance, too, in La Fama. Technically spotless but also raw and very emotional.” Another stated: “Never heard of Rosalía before, but like her voice and sound.”

Rosalía performed entirely in Spanish. It was her second appearance on the show, after teaming up with Bad Bunny in 2021 to sing “La Noche de Anoche”.